Companies that left Russia after the start of the war | Economy

A growing list of multinationals announced their departure from Russia over the invasion of Ukraine last week. With economic sanctions that triggered a financial crisis in the country and the possibility of reputational collapse, companies are abandoning a base of investments made in the country since the economic reopening in 1991.

Russia began to receive foreign investment with the end of the Soviet Union, becoming a power in the exploitation of valuable natural resources, such as oil and natural gas.

In more than 30 years, Russia has become a reference in the petrochemical industry and an important hub for the automotive and agricultural commodity sectors.

See below the companies that have already announced their departure from the country, in addition to suspension of services or new contributions.

Three oil giants have announced a withdrawal of investment from Russia due to the conflict in Eastern Europe.

BP was the first to confirm it would ditch a 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, a move that could cost the British company more than $25 billion.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. This has led us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” said BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney.

Shell then announced that it will exit all of its Russian operations, including a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, Sakhalin 2.

The plant’s output is around 11.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, which is exported to key markets including China and Japan. Shell holds a 27.5% stake in the business operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom. .

The oil company will also withdraw investment from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project embargoed by Germany in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, the resignation on both projects will result in a loss of US$ 3 billion for the company.

The Norwegian Equinor stated in a note to the g1 that it maintained a presence in Russia for 30 years, but that “continued activity in the country became unsustainable” during the war.

“The priority is the safety of our people. For this reason, we have started a process of closing activities,” the company said.

Another giant in the energy sector, the French company Total also has heavy investments in natural gas in the country, but for now it has only announced that it will not make new investments for the development of new projects in Russia.

In a statement, the company supports the scope and strength of the sanctions implemented by Europe and condemns “Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine”.

“TotalEnergies is mobilized to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and help Ukrainian refugees in Europe. (…) [A empresa] will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia,” the text reads.

Shipping giant Maersk has announced that it will temporarily stop all container shipping to or from Russia. Maersk owns 31% of Russian port operator Global Ports, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

The measure has a direct impact on the supply logistics of the Russian economy and on the country’s international trade. Maersk says the measure does not include food, medical and humanitarian supplies.

The company highlighted that the stability and security of its activities are already being directly and indirectly affected by international sanctions on Russia.

Another major container shipping company, Ocean Network Express (ONE) has suspended shipping to Russia, both inbound and outbound.

“Acceptance of bookings to and from St Petersburg, Russia is suspended with immediate effect until further notice while we assess operational feasibility,” Singapore-based ONE said in a customer statement on Monday.

Transport company MSC has stopped booking cargo for Russia, but will still accept food and humanitarian cargo.

German shipping company Hapag Lloyd said it had temporarily suspended bookings to Russia and halted travel to Ukraine.

Adidas has terminated its sponsorship contract with the Russian Football Federation. The German brand was the official supplier of sports equipment to the Russian national team.

“Adidas has suspended the partnership with the Russian Football Federation with immediate effect,” a spokesman for the German company told the AFP news agency.

In the sporting world, Russia has suffered a series of sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine. FIFA has suspended the Russian Football Federation (RFU), banning the country from playing in the Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup – and consequently the World Cup itself.

The decision was taken jointly with UEFA and involves all Russian teams, including youth teams, men’s and women’s, as well as the country’s clubs.

In addition, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a statement in which it recommends that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus not be invited to competitions.

German automaker Daimler Trucks said it would freeze its business activities and factory in Russia “with immediate effect”, including the partnership with Russian truck maker Kamaz. The information is from the Reuters agency.

“Our cooperation with Kamaz is of a purely civil nature and was only completed with this focus. In this cooperation, it goes without saying that we always strictly adhere to all applicable export control and sanctions regulations,” said a memorandum obtained by the agency.

The company had advanced the discomfort on social media, in which it said it was “shocked” by the violence of the confrontation. “We will comply with all measures taken by the German government and the EU,” the company said.

According to Reuters, Mercedes-Benz is also considering legal options to sell its 15% stake in Kamaz.

In the automotive sector, Renault is the company most exposed to the Russian crisis, but it has already announced stoppage measures in the country.

The company decided to suspend operations at some of its carmakers in Russia because of “logistical bottlenecks”, according to Reuters.

Citibank bank reports that Renault takes about 8% of its main profits from the Russian market and controls Avtovaz, the country’s biggest automaker.

Volvo, Harley Davidson, GM and Jaguar Land Rover

The four automotive companies decided to act with embargoes on sales on Russian territory.

The Swedish automaker Volvo suspended its exports to the country with no expected return. The company’s truck division is also following the decision.

In a statement, Volvo said it made the decision because of “potential risks associated with the trade in material with Russia, including sanctions imposed by the EU and the US”.

“Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice.”

Harley-Davidson also suspended its motorcycle business and shipments to Russia.

Same path for General Motors: all vehicle exports to Russia are suspended without a reversal period. The company has no factories in the country and sells just 3,000 vehicles a year to the Russians.

Finnish tire maker Nokian Tires has decided to shift production of some of its main product lines from Russia to Finland and the United States in preparation for possible additional sanctions on Russia.

The company told Reuters that not all products made in Russia can be made at plants in other countries and that no sanctions are affecting Russian business for now.

About 80% of the company’s annual capacity of 20 million tires is made in Russia, where the company has 1,600 employees.

US delivery companies United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx have stopped service to Russia and Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Germany’s DHL temporarily suspended transport in Ukraine and began to avoid Ukrainian airspace for its operations.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, Norway, said it decided to sell its Russian assets after the invasion of Ukraine.

Within the Norwegian fund’s $1.3 trillion portfolio are shares of about 47 companies and government bonds worth about $2.83 billion.

“We have decided to freeze the fund’s investments and have started a sale process (from Russia),” said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

AerCap Holdings AER.N, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, said it will end leasing activity with Russian airlines.

According to Reuters, the company has a portfolio of more than 2,000 planes and had about 5% of its fleet at net book value leased to Russian airlines at the end of 2021.

Entertainment giants Disney, Sony Pictures and Warner have suspended the premieres of their films in Russian cinemas.

Disney attributed the embargo “to the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis” stemming from the conflict, and decided not to shoot Pixar’s ‘Red is a Beast’ in the country.

Sony claims that “the ongoing military action in Ukraine, the resulting uncertainty and the humanitarian crisis provoked in the region” justify the suspension of the release of Morbius on Russian screens.

Warner Bros. will stop showing the new “The Batman”, which was scheduled to premiere on Friday (4).

Netflix, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft

Tech companies haven’t actually announced embargoes on Russia, but have announced side measures.

Netflix said it must not comply with Russia’s audiovisual law that requires the inclusion of 20 public channels in order to operate in the country.