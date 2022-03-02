Cruze RS: medium hatch has good set and looks, but project age weighs – 02/03/2022

Chevrolet has entered the 2022 Cruze lineup sport6 with a strong change. The brand has reduced the range and the only medium hatch (except for premium brands) on the market is now offered in a single version, the RS.

The name, which has sporty visual appeal, has existed in the US on the Cruze hatch since 2019. Now, with the only production point of the Cruze family being here in Latin America, it also landed in Brazil.

With that, the versions LTZ and Premium go out of line to make room only for the Cruze RS, which follows the same proposal that had been made in the Onix RS: sportiness in the look, but without changing the mechanical set.

For R$154,500, the Cruze RS gives a joviality to the set that is very complete, but also cannot hide the years that the project has on its back.

Table of Contents Verdict

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

EQUIPMENTS

MAINTENANCE AND SAFETY

MARKETPLACE Verdict The Cruze is still a good option for those who prefer sporty driving and want a car in their “hands”. The 1.4 turbo has the breath to compete with other turbocharged engines that came later. The style of the car also pleases, a pity that the competition has already killed its rivals. And without competition, no one evolves.

Image: Disclosure

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

The “national” Cruze hatch that is made in Argentina had, from the beginning, incorporated the same distinctive bumper used on the Cruze RS in the United States, the main change of this version.

What’s new about this bumper would be the auxiliary headlights and the frame area around them. As they were already there, the changes were due to the darkened finish on the grilles, the RS logo in red and the GM tie in black, a color also used in the airfoil on the trunk lid and on the roof. The wheels kept the design, but now with a diamond finish.

The sportiness that the Cruze Sport6 ​​already had was enhanced with these subtle changes. The car gained a more invoked footprint for those looking from the outside. Especially when combined with body colors like white or red. There is also a shade of gray and, for those who want something more discreet, the color black, which leaves the car monochromatic.

Inside, the car kept what we already knew. That’s room for four adults, but especially a nice leather finish on the seats, dashboard and steering wheel.

The driving position closer to the floor pleases those who enjoy a more sporty grip that matches the car’s tuning. The ergonomics are exemplary and pleases the driver.

Like other hatches, the Sport6 ​​RS suffers from a lack of trunk. GM, quite honestly, discloses three capacity figures: 290 liters with the compartment closed, 300 l up to the seats or 380 l up to the roof. The latter can generate a fine if the inspection so decides, since it covers the driver’s vision.

Image: Disclosure

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

Under the hood, the Cruze RS doesn’t bring news, but there’s nothing to complain about either. Despite not being new, the 1.4 turboflex engine is a good set. It develops up to 153 hp at 5,200 rpm and 24.5 mkgf at 2,000 rpm with ethanol.

This engine, like all the others from GM, underwent new calibrations to meet the Proconve L7, but without losing power or torque. It is associated with a six-speed automatic transmission with the option of shifting by the lever only, but which has a good staggering of gears – this means that it has a good match between engine and transmission.

On a day-to-day basis, the engine performs well, especially when resuming and overtaking on the road, but it lacks the option of changing to butterflies behind the steering wheel, which would leave the hatch with a more sporty feel.

The declared consumption is 7.6 km/l and 11.1 km/l with ethanol and 9.4 km/l and 13.5 km/l with gasoline, in the city and on the road respectively. These are good numbers to push the Cruze RS’s 1,336 kg.

The suspension has a different calibration according to GM, more adapted to the dimensions and sportiness expected from the hatch. The set-up is good, it keeps the car steady in the corners, but without overly mistreating the occupants on bad ground, although it is more focused on firmness.

The steering has a direct and very smart response when you want to use more of the sportiness that the whole Cruze RS package provides.

Image: Disclosure

EQUIPMENTS

Despite being very complete, the Cruze RS makes clear here the weight of the years of its project. The list of equipment has many things, but there is not what today have become standards or options present in all products in the range of R$ 150 thousand, like him.

As standard, it has a face key with push-button start, the MyLink multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, multifunctional steering wheel, electric trio, automatic air conditioning, reverse camera, steering wheel with height and distance adjustment.

It also has front and rear parking sensors, as well as light and rain sensors. On the other hand, it doesn’t have LED headlights, but conventional halogen ones, as well as the sunroof is not panoramic, which has become an industry standard for being more useful and offering more light.

The instrument panel is quite complete, but analog and outside of what has become the standard on more expensive cars – which use the virtual model, which allows for more configuration and customization.

The good side of the platform used by GM is that it was one of the first to introduce the possibility of a concierge system with OnStar and 4G Wi-Fi integrated inside the car.

Image: Disclosure

MAINTENANCE AND SAFETY

In terms of safety, it is well positioned, bringing traction and stability controls, Isofix attachment for child seats and six airbags as standard.

On the other treadmill, it lacks the ADAS package, active and passive safety, which can include autonomous emergency braking with collision alert. It still doesn’t have a lane-correction reader on the steering wheel and cross-traffic alert, as well as an automatic high beam.

The Cruze Sport6 ​​RS’s closed-priced maintenance package costs a total of R$4,380. From the first to the sixth service, each one every 10 thousand km, the values ​​are R$ 464, R$ 884, R$ 624, R$ 900, R$ 624 and R$ 884, respectively.

Image: Disclosure

MARKETPLACE

The Cruze Sport6 ​​lives a lonely moment for those who have fought with Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai i30 at the same time. The medium hatch market was restricted to luxury brand models and it is the only option available for those who still find pleasure in this type of car.

GM denies that the end of the Cruze is near, but it is worth remembering that it and the sedan are only produced in Argentina to serve Latin America, while they were discontinued throughout the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, their price matches exactly those of more complete compact SUVs – and which have become the desire of both singles, who used to buy hatches, and families without children.