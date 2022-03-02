Cryptos Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Try to Maintain Rally as Crypto Market Returns to $2 Trillion After 6 Months

After a strong rally earlier this week on account of sanctions suffered by Russia, Bitcoin (BTC) maintains gains this Wednesday (2), but finds resistance to stay above the $ 44,000 mark after reaching that level for the first in 15 days on Tuesday.

With this, the largest cryptocurrency in the world has remained detached from the main world exchanges. In the last session, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones registered losses of more than 1.5%, while this morning Bitcoin is up 1.7% in the 24-hour period, close to $44,000.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

The gains kicked in on Monday afternoon when the cryptocurrency’s price broke above $40,000 as investors digested sanctions imposed on Russia as a means of containing the war.

According to data from consultancy Tripple A, Ukraine has the highest percentage of inhabitants who use cryptocurrencies, with 12.73%, followed by Russia, with 11.91% of residents who use Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Amid the enforcement of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe, Russians rushed to buy Bitcoin as a means of preserving their economies from the ruble’s collapse. According to data from cryptocurrency research provider Kaiko, the volume of ruble-denominated Bitcoin has already reached the highest level since May last week.

Read more:

Analysts explain that the invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the potential of cryptocurrencies as an alternative asset for investors and the population during crises like this.

According to an estimate by Forklog, a Russian-language cryptocurrency news outlet, several organizations that raise cryptocurrency funds for Ukraine have received more than $58 million in donations in the last six days. Arcane Research, in a report last Tuesday, claimed that Ukrainians were “buying cryptocurrencies like never before”, in fear that the country’s banking system would “collapse”.

Meanwhile, Russian investors have seen crypto as an alternative solution to EU and US economic sanctions. In its report, Arcane Research talks about a “massive increase in ruble pairs on Binance, particularly in Tether (USDT)” and Bitcoin volume.

Analysts speculate that the Russians are seeking “stablecoins to gain exposure to the dollar ahead of possible sanctions targeted at Russian cryptocurrency traders” or that this is a result of “market makers seeking to eliminate their ruble exposure.”

Watch: Bitcoin Resists Collapse Amid Ukraine War. What’s next?

Among altcoins, the highlight goes, for the second day, to THORChain (RUNE), which has shot up more than 30% in the last 24 hours, while Terra (LUNA) also maintains significant gains after becoming the seventh largest cryptocurrency in the world in Eve.

With the recent rally, the crypto asset market has once again surpassed the $2 trillion mark in market value, something that has not happened since August last year. A movement that was driven not only by Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), but by assets such as Terra and Solana (SOL).

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 43,995.51 +1.70% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,996.46 +3.40% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 412.51 +1.47% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.7696 +0.31% Earth (MOON) $93.96 +4.10%



Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

THORChain (RUNE) $5.55 +27.69% Render Token (RNDR) $3.02 +16.04% Anchor Protocol (ANC) $3.91 +12.41% Fantom (FTM) US$ 2,022 +10.06% Solana (SOL) US$ 104.11 +8.46%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) $23.99 -4.16% Secret (SCRT) $5.18 -3.58% Algorand (SOMETHING) US$ 0.8321 -3.30% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.2567 -3.20% Unus Sed Leo (LEO) $5.81 -3.18%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 36.00 +3.15% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 48.20 +4.32% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 41.33 +4.21% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 41.10 +0.90% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.72 +2.58% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.20 +3.03% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 7.32 +7.64%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (2):

CryptoPunk Series NFT Donated to Ukraine Campaign

CryptoPunk number 5364 was transferred to Ukraine’s Ethereum wallet on Tuesday, joining the campaign’s asset list in favor of the country that has already amassed more than $33 million in cryptocurrencies.

Estimates of the value of the asset vary: Tom Robinson of cryptocurrency tracking company Elliptic pointed to something around $200,000; DeepNFTvalue, a blog that uses machine learning to estimate prices for rare NFTs, put it at $233,000.

The NFT had a sell price of $31,300 in February 2021, the last time it was sold. The donor has a collection of several other punks, according to the wallet address.

Ukraine announces Airdrop

Ukraine will hold a airdrop for donors who have contributed money to their official cryptocurrency addresses, the country said Wednesday via its official Twitter account.

airdrops involve crypto projects that mass send free tokens to their communities in an attempt to encourage adoption. El Salvador previously launched $30 worth of bitcoin to its citizens in 2021. However, this now marks the first time a country has held a airdrop for donations made in cryptocurrencies.

Ukraine started accepting cryptocurrencies as a means of donation on February 26, when Russian troops entered the country’s territory in a “special military operation”. The country is accepting donations in Bitcoin, Ether, USDT and Polkadot’s DOT tokens.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Related