Dimensity 8000, 8100 and 1300 are the new processors from MediaTek – All in Technology

MediaTek has been striving to develop more performance and energy efficient mobile processors in recent years. Now, the manufacturer has just made official the new Dimensity 8100, 8000 and 1300 chips, which promise to pack several smartphones in the coming months.

As for features, the Dimensity 8100 packs four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, while the Dimensity 8000 goes up to 2.75GHz. In any case, MediaTek has added a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU equipped with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 technology for gaming. In addition, they support up to 200MP cameras and 4K video recordings at 60 FPS.

On top of the Dimensity 1300, it is built on TSMC’s 6nm process. It also has a CPU with a large 3GHz Cortex-A78 core, three Cortex A-78 cores and four Cortex A-55 cores. In addition, it has highlights like a 9-core Mali-G77 GPU, APU 3.0 and it also supports cameras up to 200MP.

Confident Avi Greengart, president of market consulting firm Techsponential, reveals: “With the Dimensity 8000, MediaTek is giving smartphone vendors more options to balance performance and pricing, while still delivering high-end gaming and AI capabilities. ”

In time, it is worth noting that companies such as Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus will be among the first to use MediaTek’s new chips.