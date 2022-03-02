Discover 3 foods that help in the proper functioning of hormones

Impossible to talk about the proper functioning of our body and not mention the importance of hormones in it. After all, they are responsible for controlling many functions of our body, so keeping them in balance is essential.

Knowing this, here are a few foods that keep hormones working of our body. Keep reading!

food list

Now, you will check which foods help keep our body functioning properly and how it works by regulating our hormones. See more!

Broccoli, in addition to being very versatile, also brings many benefits to your health, as it is rich in iron, antioxidants and fiber. In addition, it is a great source of chromium, a mineral that assists in the functioning of the hypothalamus and favors glucose metabolism.

Also, if you prefer, include other vegetables in the family, such as cauliflower, cauliflower and cabbage, which are also sources of this substance, in your diet. In addition, broccoli controls estrogen levels and plays an excellent role in cancer prevention.

Brazil nut is rich in omega 3 and selenium, which helps in the proper functioning of the thyroid and regulates the metabolism of the heart, brain, kidneys and liver. In addition, beef, wheat flour, chicken and eggs are also foods rich in this substance. However, two chestnuts a day is enough, because if you exceed this limit you can cause poisoning in the body.

Finally, chickpeas stand out for having a high concentration of vitamins B6 and B9, which are related to well-being and regulated sleep, effects of hormones such as serotonin and dopamine. In addition, a shell of this grain contains more than half of the recommended intake of vitamin B6 per day. B vitamins, necessary for the balance of other hormones, are present in vegetables, meat and animal products.

tips and alerts

Finally, it is important to remember that these foods do not work miracles. Therefore, if you have a disease that alters your hormones, just changing the menu will not affect your body.

Always look for a specialist doctor to guide you, as treatment most often involves medication. Once again, know that it’s no use eating these foods and not doing some physical exercise, smoking and maintaining a stressful routine.