Does the watermelon diet really work or is it just a myth?

One topic that has come up recently is the watermelon diet. A digital influencer named Gabi Butler, who has appeared in a Netflix series, says she follows this diet. That’s why other people around the world have started to look into the possibility of doing this as well. The proposal would be to detoxify the body and lose weight quickly. But does the watermelon diet really work?

First of all, it is worth noting that it is always best to consult a doctor or specialist in nutrition. It is not advisable to go on crash diets without professional guidance to monitor performance and results. Food is important and fundamental for the maintenance of life and its quality.

Does the watermelon diet really work?

For those who don’t know, the watermelon diet is exactly what the name says: a watermelon-only diet. That is, the person will only eat watermelon for a few days. Supposedly, this attitude would benefit the body with the detoxification of the organism and still favors weight loss.

However, experts point out that there is no scientific evidence that this diet works or that it is safe. While weight loss can happen, it is due to a lack of calories and nutrients, not watermelon. In fact, it is a very caloric fruit compared to several other options.

Beware of Miraculous Weight Loss Promises

The warning remains the same: beware of promises of quick and easy weight loss. Eating watermelon exclusively for a long period of time can have serious negative health impacts. It is not recommended, under any circumstances, for anyone to follow a diet of this level.

The human body needs a diversity of nutrients and physical activity to stay healthy. Thus, the best thing to do is to regulate calories through the quality of food and not just radical restriction. As for the detoxifying effect, there is also no evidence to demonstrate this in practice.