Double boycott of Russian chancellor depicts Moscow’s diplomatic isolation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced two major boycotts this Tuesday (1st) during his participation in two international forums, which illustrates Moscow’s diplomatic isolation after the invasion of Ukraine.

The first case occurred when several delegations, including those from Ukraine and Western countries, left the room as Lavrov’s speech at the Conference on Disarmament was broadcast by video. The plenary was almost empty.

Less than an hour later, this movement was repeated, when the Russian chancellor spoke by video before the UN Human Rights Council.

As the auditorium emptied during Lavrov’s speech at the Conference on Disarmament, diplomats gathered outside the Chamber, in front of a large Ukrainian flag, applauding loudly.

The applause could be heard in the hall, where Lavrov’s speech continued to be broadcast, in the presence of only a few ambassadors. Among them were representatives from Venezuela, Syria, Yemen and Tunisia.

“It is important to show a gesture of solidarity with our Ukrainian friends,” defended Yann Hwang, French ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament.

Created in 1979 to stop the arms race, this is the only multilateral body in the international community for negotiations in this sector.

Lavrov planned to travel to Geneva to attend both conferences in person, but canceled his trip at the last minute. According to his adviser, “anti-Russian sanctions” prevent him from flying over European Union territory, which forced him to send his interventions by video.

– Demonstration of support –

Something similar happened at the beginning of the broadcast of Lavrov’s recorded speech earlier at the UN Human Rights Council.

The diplomats left the room, neatly, as the Russian minister’s video was played, an AFP reporter at the scene noted.

“Thank you so much for this wonderful show of support for Ukrainians fighting for their independence”, thanked the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, who led this symbolic act.

“Any invasion constitutes a violation of human rights (…) massive violations and loss of civilian life,” said French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont.

The invasion of Ukraine has made Russia an international pariah, in reaction to a conflict that has so far left dozens dead and forced the displacement of thousands of people from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

The Conference on Disarmament was even opened with a minute of silence for the Ukrainian “victims”.

“Indiscriminate Russian attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure are war crimes and violate the Rome Statute,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared at this conference.

The Rome Statute is the treaty that created the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Russian aggression is a global threat. The response must be global”, said Kuleba.

On Monday (28), Kiev had already gained support for an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council, later this week. The meeting will aim to seek to launch a high-level investigation into violations committed in the conflict, starting with Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

