Early menopause may be linked to dementia, study suggests

Women who enter menopause before age 40 have a 35% risk of developing dementia in the future, a preliminary study indicates. Women who have menopause before age 45 are 1.3 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia by age 65.

WHAT IS EARLY MENOPAUSE?

Early menopause occurs when the ovaries stop producing hormones and the menstrual cycle ends at age 40, when usually the menopause occurs at age 52, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services for Women’s Health.

THE FACTORS

the early menopause occurs in some situation, such as removal of the ovaries or uterus.

This kind of surgeries cause “a more rapid biological aging of all tissues in the human body, including premature aging of organs and their functioning”, indicates the professor of preventive medicine and pediatrics at the University of Chicago, Lloyd-Jones.

“When a woman enters an early menopause, it is a red alert”, he warns. “It could be related to genetic, environmental or underlying health problems that need attention.”

Premature menopause factors can be:

family history;

autoimmune disorders;

HIV;

pelvic chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer treatment;

tobacco;

MENOPAUSE BEFORE 45

The study, which has not yet been published but will be presented this week, examined data from more than 153,000 women.

“The scope and breadth of the data is important and impressive, but does not give us the details we need to understand the full implications of the study.” said Professor Lloyd-Jones.

The study adjusts for age, race, weight, level of education and income, tobacco or alcohol consumption, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and physical activity.

It concluded that women who enter menopause between 40 and 45 years of age were 1.3 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia at age 65.

The role of estrogen

Entering menopause indicates that estrogen levels drop, which may be one of the reasons for the findings in this study, says research author Wenting Hao.

“We know that long-term lack of estrogen increases oxidative stress, which can increase brain aging and cause cognitive dementia.”

Oxidative stress occurs when The body’s antioxidant defenses cannot keep up with an overabundance of radicals or unstable atoms that can damage cells.

These harmful substances occur naturally in the body as a by-product of cellular metabolism, but the levels can be raised by exposure to smoke, environmental toxins, pesticides, dyes and air pollution.

There are several ways that women who go through menopause before age 45 may reduce the risk of cognitive decline said Hao: