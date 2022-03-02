Economic Warfare: How Russian Sanctions Work – and How the Country Tries to Overcome Them | Economy

Overall, these measures aim to isolate Russia from the global market, strictly control exports and directly impact the country’s access to cutting-edge technology.

“Sanctions act as major barriers to reduce the flow of trade with Russia’s partners. The economic objective is to make Russia lose space in the international environment”, explains Juliana Inhasz, an economics professor at Insper.

On the other hand, Russia has adopted a series of measures to react to the sanctions and try to protect the ruble, its currency, and ward off the threat of implosion of the country’s financial system.

European Union announces sanctions against Russian banks, state-owned companies and energy and transport sectors

In practice, Sanctions are intended to weaken the Russian economy. Thus, the country is left with less money to buy weapons and arsenal to continue the war.

The US and EU intend to do this by stopping economic transactions with Russian banks and companies. On the US side, the connection between the country’s financial system and Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, including 25 subsidiaries, also comes into play.

The impediments to transactions with the Russian Central Bank have the effect of blocking the resources of this bank – the Russian Central Bank maintains strong reserves abroad. Thus, he cannot handle the money he has outside Russia, explains Roberto Dumas, professor of international economics at Insper.

“The Russian Central Bank has US$630 billion in international reserves. Probably, two-thirds will be invested in public bonds from the United States, European countries, Japan. But the money is stuck, Russia cannot use it”, explains Dumas.

2 of 2 Distribution of Russia’s financial reserves in gold and foreign currency by country — Photo: Economy g1 Distribution of Russia’s financial reserves in gold and foreign currency by countries — Photo: Economy g1

What are the consequences for Russia?

Sanctions make Russians run to banks

Without access to “stuck” money, Russia’s currency, the ruble, is losing value. And, with countries stopping buying Russian products or selling to the country, negotiations are slowing down. And this has the potential to throw the Russian economy into a deep crisis, in which production and consumption dwindle – for lack of inputs to produce, and resources to buy.

“This reduces the inflow of money, makes it difficult for products to come and go, and makes Russia lose space and money in negotiations with the West,” says Inhasz.

For the economist, the exclusion of Russian institutions from the Swift system is the strongest blockade, because it blocks any type of negotiation and the possibility of the money reaching the country.

For Walter Franco, professor of macroeconomics at Ibmec, in the short term, sanctions have a more political objective of forcing Russia to negotiate with Ukraine to end the war. However, if this does not happen, in the medium and long term, the scenario gets much worse.

“If the war continues, the economic sanctions will have devastating potential for GDP, employment, income and Russian international trade. Then you stop the investment process in the country and start to compromise the economy more deeply”, he says.

What can sanctions do to other countries?

Inhasz says that, indirectly, there is an effect for the whole world. Europe, for example, depends on the gas that Russia sells and will need to find another trading partner. In the beginning, this can generate a shortage.

“Although it does not generate shortages, it generates a reduction in supply and prices tend to rise. We should see, over the next few weeks, this price increase happening in oil and its derivatives, in natural gas and also important products of Russian and Ukrainian production, such as wheat, corn and fertilizers”, warns the economist.

To contain fuel and food inflation, central banks around the world will respond by raising interest rates, analyzes Dumas. This could harm the economic growth of economies that are already shaken by two years of the pandemic.

“Money leaves all countries and goes to the United States via dollars. This has an inflationary impact on transactions between countries, which buy and sell in US currency. The world grows less,” she says.

Why does Russia prevent the outflow of dollars?

Russia needs to stop the dollar from going out because it wants to stem the devaluation of its own currency – a weak ruble makes it increasingly difficult for the country to buy inputs from abroad. The less foreign currency there is within the country, the more expensive it becomes compared to the local currency.

To this end, the government banned the remittance of money abroad to Russian residents and forced exporters to convert 80% of their foreign currency income earned since January 1 into rubles.

With that, he seeks to reduce market volatility, explains Franco. “Volatility is much more damaging to the financial market than the fall or rise of an asset or currency.”

The more dollars come out of the economy, the more people are desperate for the dollar, says Dumas. This leads to further depreciation of the ruble. With the ruble devalued, an investor who wants to buy the US currency will have to pay a higher fee for it.

Why did Russia decide to raise the interest rate?

Precisely to contain the exit of the dollar, the Russian government’s response was to increase the interest rate. With this, it makes investing in Russian currency more attractive because it pays more to those who invest in the country.

The war scenario leads to a run on the dollar. “The person tells the bank: ‘I want US$ 10,000’. But the bank’s cash in dollars is running out and he can’t get more because of the sanctions. Therefore, he raises the interest rate and says: ‘stay here in ruble because it will have a higher return’”, explains Dumas.

For Inhasz, these measures will be ineffective in practice, because the risks of investing in Russia are very high and nobody wants to do that. And he believes that, in practice, a “parallel dollar market” will be created by exporting companies.