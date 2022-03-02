Elden Ring is a dream, says God of War creator

Elden Ring not only pleased the players and fans of FromSoftware… but also famous developers and enthusiasts of the genre. David Jaffecreator of God of War, said he is delighted with the game.

On his Twitter, Jaffe shared a short gameplay video he captured while playing and described FromSoftware’s game as an authentic dream in video game form.

Hands down, easily one of the very best games I have ever played. This feels like an R rated Zelda mixed with Bloodborne. It is a dream. pic.twitter.com/q3PSUhPzz1 — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) February 28, 2022

“Without a doubt, it’s one of the best games I’ve ever played. It looks like an adult Zelda mixed with Bloodborne. It’s a dream,” says tweet.

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s game is, like the developer’s other games, quite difficult, and can be considerably frustrating for some players, especially the most novice ones.

Miyazaki recently even apologized for the game’s difficulty, despite saying that “wants all players to experience the joy that comes from overcoming difficulties”.

And even the game’s legendary creator also died several times while playing, as he reported to The New Yorker. “I was never a very skilled player. I die a lot. So in my work, I want to answer the questions: if death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death pleasant?“, he said.

