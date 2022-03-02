Elden Ring: Patch Patch 1.02.2 Fixes GPU and Saves Issues on PC and PS5

Game should no longer have progress issues on PS5

Even today (02) From Software announced and released a new correction patch for the version 1.02.02 of Elden Ring that brings more fixes in relation to the saves on PlayStation 5 and also optimizes the use of the video card on the PC, which was being underused in some situations previously and did not deliver the expected performance.

Despite being a great success, Elden Ring arrived on all platforms with some problems, especially regarding the stability of the frame rate. The first update 1.02.01 has already improved the situation a little, especially on PC, but we still can’t say that the game is already “polished”.

This new patch 1.02.02 might improve the situation on PC a bit as it promises improve GPU usage, which was not being used properly before, which resulted in a lower frame rate. Other bugs and issues were also fixed in the PC version, such as a bug that simply made the game close sometimes during fight the Fire Giant.







On PlayStation 5 players have problems with the progression of their games especially when they leave the console in rest mode. The first update already tried to fix these problems but version 1.02.02 promises to solve the issue by making now the game progress is saved even if the user doesn’t close the game.



See below for the full 1.02.02 update notes.

PRAÇA:

Fixes an issue that resulted in the graphics card not being used, resulting in poor performance. Addressed a bug that caused the game to crash under some conditions during the Fire Giant battle. Fixed other bugs.

PS5:

Changes game progress so that it is saved even when the game is not closed.

Elden Ring is already the biggest release in From Software’s history so far and is being highly praised by gamers and the media, including our preliminary review here on Adrenaline. If you want to know how the game is performing, you can watch the gigantic live we did testing various components in version 1.02.01 of the game below:

