Entering the war once and for all, Microsoft faces Russian hackers

Microsoft, it seems, has entered the war definitively. Last Wednesday (23), a few hours before Russian tanks began to enter Ukraine, alarms went off inside the American company’s Threat Intelligence Center.

They were warnings about never-before-seen malware that appeared to target US government ministries and financial institutions. According to an article in the New York Times (NYT), Microsoft ended up in the middle of a conflict that was taking place more than 8,800 km away.

Quickly, the company’s threat center, located north of Seattle, separated the malware – which it called “FoxBlade” – and notified Ukraine’s top cyber defense authority. Within three hours, Microsoft’s virus detection systems were updated to block the code, which erases (wipes) data on computers on a network.

Next, Microsoft contacted White House national security for cyber and emerging technologies. Anne Neuberger, an assistant US national security adviser, asked if the tech company would consider sharing code details with the Baltics, Poland and other European countries.

The reason was fears that the malware would spread beyond Ukraine’s borders, harming the military alliance or hitting Western European banks. This situation has an important meaning. After years of discussions in Washington and tech circles about the need for public-private partnerships to combat destructive cyberattacks, the war in Ukraine is serving as a driver.

Despite all the state apparatus that the United States has, the infrastructure does not seem to be fast enough to act against cyber-attacks that could be carried out by Russia (or other hacking agents). Here comes Microsoft participating in “constant and close coordination” with the Ukrainian government, as Brad Smith himself says in a post on his company’s blog.

The Microsoft president sees this collaboration as especially important, which involves the European Union – and nations on the European continent – ​​the US government, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United Nations (UN). His impressions were even shared on Twitter. Smith says, “It’s never been more important for tech companies and government agencies to share what we’re seeing.”

As the NYT reports, intelligence is flowing in many directions. Company executives (some newly armed with security clearances) are participating in secure calls to listen to a series of briefings organized by the National Security Agency and the United States Cyber ​​Command.

British authorities, among others, also participate in these actions. However, the role of companies such as Microsoft and Google seems to be essential, given that they are the actors who “can see” what is flowing in their vast networks.

If it depends on Microsoft’s position, the beginning of Smith’s text in his post already defines the invasion of Ukraine as “tragic, illegal and unjustified”. In the blog, the president of Microsoft points to four areas: protecting Ukraine from cyber-attacks; protection against state-sponsored disinformation campaigns; support for humanitarian assistance; and protection of its employees.

As the text continues, Smith says that “one of our primary global responsibilities as a company is to help defend governments and countries against cyberattacks.” Along these lines, much of what was mentioned about sharing information with security agencies in Western allied countries follows.

Regarding protection against state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, Smith cites kinetic warfare, “accompanied by a well-orchestrated ongoing battle in the information ecosystem, where the ammunition is disinformation, undermining the truth and sowing discord and distrust.” .

At this point is the company’s job to “reduce exposure of Russian state propaganda, as well as to ensure that our own platforms do not inadvertently fund these operations.” Citing the European Union’s decision (which was even shared by President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter, Smith says that the Microsoft Start platform (including MSN.com) will not display any content from Russian information companies RT and Sputnik.

Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries,

will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe. pic.twitter.com/7RcPEn6E14 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022

“We are removing RT news apps from our Windows app store and further downgrading search results for those sites on Bing so that it only returns RT and Sputnik links when a user clearly intends to navigate to those pages.” Smith also says that ads from these channels are banned on the Microsoft network.

Regarding humanitarian support, the company’s president cites commitments to entities such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and various UN agencies. As for the protection of its employees, the many employees of the company who are of Ukrainian and Russian origin are mentioned, including “those who had to flee for their lives or safety” and the employees in Russia itself, “who did not start this process.” war and must not risk discrimination inside or outside their country”.

