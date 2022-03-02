Experts say Putin investigation in The Hague may not have sanctions

× Reproduction / Euronews

O International Criminal Court decided to open an investigation against Russia for the war in Ukraine. The procedure can initiate proceedings in the Court, which is also known as the Hague Court, and hears cases of genocide and crimes against humanity.

the case arrived in court last Sunday at the request of the government of Ukraine. On social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects an urgent decision from the court.

experts heard by the antagonist state that the court can even analyze the conflict, but it is difficult to know which sanctions will be imposed due to the jurisdiction of the Court.

Renato Ribeiroa specialist in State Law and Political Law, explains that the International Criminal Court plays an important role in recognizing a possible war crime committed by the Russian ruler.

However, according to Ribeiro, “It is absolutely unlikely that, whatever the outcome of the process, Vladimir Putin will suffer any kind of sanction or punishment per se. Russia is not part of the International Criminal Court. That is, it does not recognize its jurisdiction and does not comply with any punishments. Such a Court cannot prosecute Russian citizens on Russian soil.”

According to the lawyer, to have any effectiveness, Putin would have to be detained in the territory of a country that recognizes the jurisdiction of the ICC. In practice, even Ukraine is not part of the ICC, but it recognizes its jurisdiction.

“In the event of an eventual conviction, I only see the possibility of punishing the Russian president in the event, so far remote, he is deposed and expelled from Russian territory or handed over by the Russians themselves to the jurisdiction of the ICC,” it says.

for the criminalist Rodrigo Barbosa, the International Criminal Court has a very peculiar competence: it is an international court, it is not part of the sovereignty of any country and it judges only four types of crime: the crime of genocide; Crimes against humanity; War crimes; The crime of aggression. All these crimes for the ICC are imprescriptible.

“In this case, it is difficult to know exactly what rating Russia’s shares, or more specifically its president, will have. For the ICC judges people, not countries, states or nations. Other members of the Russian government may also be denounced.” it says.

According to Acacio Miranda da Silva Filhoa specialist in International Law, in addition to being unauthorized by the UN Security Council, it is important to note that the aggression and acts perpetrated by Russia against Ukraine are shaped by the types enshrined in the Rome statute, which provides for the requirements for the configuration of the war crimes or crimes of aggression.

“Thus, the legal interpretation and the interpretation of international bodies is that there is clearly a state of war and the overlap of one country in relation to another, which can be judged by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, for eventual commission of these crimes”, says.

