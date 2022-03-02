Fake websites have already claimed more than half a million victims

More than half a million victims have already fallen into financial scams involving the Central Bank’s Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). According to the digital security company Psafe, about 567,000 people have fallen for this type of scam. When looking for information about the forgotten money, people ended up becoming victims of the scheme. In general, these people fell for the scam by being directed to fake websites through links sent via email or social media and making the facade queries.

According to Psafe, only 3 fake websites recorded more than 1 million queries. In a statement, the company’s chief cybersecurity executive, Emilio Simoni, detailed the results. “We identified very high numbers of projected victims in such a short time: one site with over 567,000, another with over 308,000 and a third with over 180,000.”

The Central Bank system, the Values ​​Receivable, was created in January. It allows individuals and companies to consult and redeem the amounts left in financial institutions. The Central Bank believes that R$ 8 billion will be returned to the owners.

After being taken off the air due to high demand, the Valores a Receivable platform gained its own website on February 14th. To consult the Central Bank platform, without taking risks, it is necessary to access the Values ​​Receivable portal.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com