February calendar has dates changed by carnival; see when you receive

O National Institute of Social Security (INSS) started the payments from february to retirees and pensioners. O INSS February calendar continues until March. [veja calendário do INSS 2022 completo atualizado abaixo].

The carnival period began last Friday, February 25th, which runs until next Wednesday, March 2nd, Ash Wednesday. See below for how this will affect payouts.

Has the 2022 INSS calendar been affected by carnival?

Yes, the INSS 2022 payment calendar was affected by carnival. In addition to the banks not working, until 12:00 on Ash Wednesday, the INSS calendar 2022 already comes with the carnival break included.

As a result, payments stopped on Friday, February 25th, and don’t come back until Thursday, February 3rd. see the updated full INSS 2022 calendar below.

INSS 2022 table with deduction

In January, the INSS 2022 table with deduction. Both those who receive up to one minimum wageas those who receive more than the national floor, will have new values, but with different highs [veja as tabelas do INSS 2022 no fim da matéria].

Values ​​of INSS benefits

The minimum value of the benefit salary and contribution salary paid from January 1, 2022, cannot be less than BRL 1,212, nor greater than BRL 7,087.22.

The same minimum amount will be applied for continuing benefits paid by the INSS corresponding to:

to retirements;

temporary disability assistance and death pension (overall amount);

aeronaut retirements;

special pension paid to victims of thalidomide syndrome;

reclusion aid.

The amount of the special pension paid will also be R$ 1,212:

to the dependents of hemodialysis victims in the city of Caruaru, in Pernambuco;

social support for the elderly and the disabled

of monthly lifetime income.

The values ​​of the benefits granted to the fisherman, the net master and the fishing master “should correspond, respectively, to one, two and three times the value of R$ 1,212”. The benefit due to rubber tappers and their dependents will be R$ 2,424.

The amount of the family allowance per child or equivalent of any condition, up to 14 years of age, or invalid of any age, as of January 1, 2022, is BRL 56.47 for:

insured with monthly remuneration (total value of the respective contribution salary, even if resulting from the sum of contribution salaries corresponding to simultaneous activities) not exceeding R$ 1,655.98.

INSS Calendar 2022

Payment for retirees and pensioners with less than 1 minimum wage starts this Monday, February 21, and for those who earn more than one minimum wage, it starts from March. The order also follows the final benefit card number, without considering the digit.

For those who started to receive retirement or pension from February 2021, the readjustment amount will be different. In these cases, the increase varies according to the first month of granting the benefit, and the amounts will be released by the government.

Payments will be made until March 9 and the amounts will be automatically deposited into registered bank accounts.

Up to 1 minimum wage

Check the INSS 2022 payment schedule for those who have benefits of up to 1 minimum wage:



INSS 2022 calendar for benefits of up to 1 minimum wage – Reproduction / Federal Government



Above 1 minimum wage

Check the INSS 2022 payment schedule for beneficiaries who receive more than 1 minimum wage:



INSS 2022 calendar for benefits above 1 minimum wage – Reproduction / Federal Government



INSS telephone

O telephone to get in touch with the INSS it’s 135.

INSS 2022 Readjustments

Retirees and pensioners worth up to 1 minimum wage

Those who receive up to a minimum wage have the benefit value following the readjustment of the federal government. For 2022, the minimum wage rose 10.18%, from R$1,100 to R$1,212, affecting INSS benefits.

Payment starts from this Tuesday, January 25, with the order according to the final number of the benefit card, which appears before the dash.

Retirees and pensioners with an amount above 1 minimum wage

For those whose benefit is higher than the minimum wage, the increase will be 10.16%. The adjustment follows the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) of the previous year, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

INSS ceiling 2022

With the rise, the INSS benefit ceiling, which also follows the INPC, will be R$ 7,087.22 this year. The new values ​​were also confirmed by the federal government, through publication in the Official Gazette, this Thursday (20).

INSS 2022 readjustment table

You new INSS amounts started to be paid in January 2022 for people who were receiving the benefit on January 1, 2021.

Those who started receiving benefits from February last year will have a lower percentage, between 9.86% and 0.73%, as they have not yet completed the 12-month payment cycle.

Thus, the later the benefit start date, the lower the readjustment percentage.

Check the readjustment of the benefits granted according to the respective dates:

Benefit start date – Readjustment (%)

Until January 2021 – 10.16

In February 2021 – 9.86

In March 2021 – 8.97

In April 2021 – 8.04

In May 2021 – 7.63

In June 2021 – 6.61

In July 2021 – 5.97

In August 2021 – 4.90

In September 2021 – 3.99

In October 2021 – 2.75

In November 2021 – 1.58

In December 2021 – 0.73

INSS 2022 deduction table

The adjustment is also reflected in the collection of workers’ contributions to the INSS. For employees with a formal contract, domestic workers and independent workers, the payment table becomes:

7.5% for up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212)

9% for those earning between BRL 1,212.01 and BRL 2,427.35

12% for those earning between BRL 2,427.36 and BRL 3,641.03

14% for those earning between BRL 3,641.04 and BRL 7,087.22

The payments made in January – related to the salaries of last December – still follow the previous table

