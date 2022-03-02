Felipe Neto is reported dead by SUS







Felipe Neto Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / E+

This Friday (25/02), Felipe Neto had reasons to be ‘beyond’ scared. The influencer discovered that he was “dead”, according to the SUS database. The youtuber discovered this information when he went to take the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

On the website, the youtuber’s name appears with a death record. “Congratulations Ministry of Health. My record continues to report that I’m dead in the system. They don’t solve anything, everything opened up to hackers, one zone and zero concern to solve. Summary of Bolsonaro’s management in everything”, he said, visibly uncomfortable with the situation.

Felipe Neto was not the only influencer who had his data changed during the hacker attack, Felipe Castanhari and his girlfriend, Nyvi Estephan, also reported that their records contained errors. So far, the Ministry of Health has not taken a position on what happened.

After venting about “his passing”, the influencer spoke about rumors that he would be dating. Felipe made a video last Thursday (24/02) denying it and was foundigned with false information that was released about him.

“I found out that I’m dating. I didn’t know, nor did the person involved know either. The only person who knew was Leo Dias, so I was informed by him. I’m almost feeling like Arthur Aguiar arriving at a party and like ‘I’m married, oh my god’. I’m not going to tell you that I understand. It’s very stupid. First, it’s a lie. Period. Leo Dias lied”, he said, attacking journalist Leo Dias, who divulged the information that he was living the new romance.