FGTS: birthday loot is released this Wednesday; see how to get it | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education FGTS

After the suspension of activities and payments during Carnival, Caixa Econômica informed that the anniversary withdrawal of the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) – a method of annual withdrawal of part of the fund’s resources – for workers born in March will be released. on Ash Wednesday (2). The deposit of resources will also be made on the 2nd, according to Caixa. Payments generally start on the 1st of each month. But this time the holiday postponed its start.

Workers born in March can also join the birthday loot to withdraw the money later this year. For this, it is necessary to inform Caixa Econômica Federal about your adhesion to the modality.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day

How it works

Interested parties can apply and receive part of the FGTS balance in 2022. According to the system’s rules, withdrawals can be made from the first business day of the birthday month and up to two months after the worker’s birth month – for For example, those born in March can withdraw from the beginning of the month until May 31.

The deadline for joining is the last day of the birthday month, and the option needs to be communicated to Caixa. The request can be made through the Caixa website, through the FGTS application. through Caixa’s internet banking or at branches. See the calendar below.

Last year, 9.8 million new workers joined the modality. According to Caixa, in 2021, the total volume of withdrawals was R$ 17.7 billion, including the amounts transferred to financial institutions due to the contracting, by some workers, of loans using the birthday withdrawal as collateral.

View the 2022 withdrawal calendar



Born in January – January to March withdrawals

Born in February – withdrawals from February to April

Born in March – March to May looting

Born in April – withdrawals from April to June

Born in May – looting from May to July

Born in June – looting from June to August

Born in July – looting from July to September

Born in August – looting from August to October

Born in September – looting from September to November

Born in October – October to December looting

Born in November – Withdrawals from November 2022 to January 2023

Born in December – withdrawals December 2022 to February 2023

modality rules

Choosing this system is not mandatory. The modality, created by Law 13.932/2019 and starting in April 2020, is an alternative to withdrawal-termination. Whoever adheres to the birthday withdrawal loses the right to withdraw the total balance from their FGTS account when dismissed, even without just cause. Therefore, if dismissed, you only receive a termination fine of 40% on top of the amount deposited by the employer.

In case of withdrawal, migration is only carried out two years after the date of accession. For example: a person who opts for the birthday withdrawal in January 2022 and later regrets it will only be able to return to the withdrawal withdrawal in February 2024.