FGTS: CAIXA releases payments this Wednesday; see how to receive

After the Carnival holiday, great news. It turns out that the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will have one more batch of payments starting this Wednesday, March 2nd. The amount to be released comprises the balance available in the worker’s fund accounts in the month of his/her birthday.

At the beginning of the year, in January, the first release of the calendar took place. The withdrawals, until then, are still active, since according to the calendar, they will be released to the group until March 31. In the last month of February, from the 1st, the release occurs for those born in the second month of the year. Withdrawals can be made until April 30.

Now, a new release started this Wednesday, March 2nd, after the carnival. Payment will be made for those born in the third month of the year. In summary:

  • January: from January 4th to March 31st
  • February: from February 1st to April 30th
  • March: from March 1st to May 31st

Workers who wish to migrate to the modality need to pay attention to the dates, because, to receive the amounts still in 2022, it is necessary to adhere to the option until the last business day of the month in which they celebrate their birthday.

As mentioned, the release occurs in the month of birth of the holder, having until the last business day of the second subsequent month to carry out the withdrawal. Workers born in January, for example, will have until March 31 to redeem the resources.

It is worth remembering that membership is voluntary, not mandatory. In addition, those who migrate to the birthday withdrawal lose the right to withdraw the FGTS entirely in the face of unfair dismissal. In this case, only the termination fine of 40% of the balance is released.

How to join?

The membership of the birthday withdrawal can be done through the following channels:

  • by the app FGTSavailable for Android and iOS;
  • Through the FGTS website;
  • From the Box website.

If the worker regrets having joined the modality, he must wait about 25 months to return to withdrawal-withdrawal, the traditional modality of the FGTS.

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amount released by the modality depends on the balance that the worker has in his accounts in the FGTS. In addition, it is possible to receive an additional installment according to the balance range. Check the table below:

Balance ranges in BRLwithdrawal percentageadditional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050%_
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.0040%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.0030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015%BRL 1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010%BRL 1,900
Above 20,000.015%BRL 2,900

FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS
JanuaryFrom January 4th to March 31st
FebruaryFrom February 1st to April 30th
MarchFrom March 1st to May 31st
AprilFrom April 1st to June 30th
MayFrom May 3 to July 31
JuneFrom June 1st to August 31st
JulyFrom July 1st to September 30th
AugustFrom August 2nd to October 31st
SeptemberFrom September 1st to November 30th
OctoberFrom October 1st to December 31st
NovemberFrom November 1st to January 31st, 2023
DecemberFrom December 1st to February 28th, 2023

