FGTS: Caixa releases three benefit withdrawals at the beginning of 2022

THE Federal Savings Bank released no less than three withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) this year. The bank confirmed that it is releasing two FGTS withdrawals with additional payments that can range from R$50 to R$2,900.

The available method is the birthday withdrawal, which grants the worker part of the balance available in his fund accounts. The release occurs in the month of the adherent worker’s birthday each year. So far, those born in January, February and March can already make the withdrawal.

The amount can be redeemed in up to three months, considering the release date. Therefore, citizens born in January, for example, can withdraw the installment until March 31. Those born in February will be able to withdraw between February 1st and April 30th. Those born in March will be able to withdraw between today (01) and May 31.

FGTS birthday withdrawal amount

As briefly mentioned, only part of the FGTS. In this sense, the amount available to be withdrawn will vary according to the balance present in the account. Check out:

The value of birthday loot is defined according to the amount available in the worker's guarantee fund. In this way, the resource can receive an additional installment depending on the percentage established in the income bracket. See in the table:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

Birthday withdrawal calendar

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS January From January 4th to March 31st February From February 1st to April 30th March From March 1st to May 31st April From April 1st to June 30th May From May 3 to July 31 June From June 1st to August 31st July From July 1st to September 30th August From August 2nd to October 31st September From September 1st to November 30th October From October 1st to December 31st November From November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December From December 1st to February 28th, 2023

How to join?

Interested workers must adhere to the modality until the last working day of the month of their birthday. The procedure can be performed on the following channels:

application of FGTS (available for Android and IOS);

(available for Android and IOS); Caixa Econômica Federal website;

Internet Banking (for bank account holders);

Caixa’s physical branches.

It is important to note that it is possible to anticipate the values ​​of the birthday withdrawal. Those who adhere to the modality, remembering that it is not mandatory, can still advance payments by up to three years, that is, three installments depending on the institution that offers the service.

This anticipation works like a loan, since the bank will grant the worker future installments of the birthday withdrawal at once. As a result, interest is also reduced, as the payment of credit occurs automatically when the worker receives authorization to withdraw through the modality.

Calculation of the birthday loot using the FGTS application

Access the FGTS app and tap “Enter the app”; Then, tap on “CPF” and enter your document number; Once that’s done, tap on “I’m not a robot”; Then enter your password and tap “Login” to access the app; On the home screen of the FGTS application, tap on “Withdrawal Anniversary FGTS“; Then, in “Anniversary Loot Mode”; Finally, tap on “Simulate the Anniversary Withdrawal amount”.

The app will give the predicted calculation of your next birthday withdrawal.