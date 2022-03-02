FGTS: How to know if I have a balance available to withdraw

The worker can check if he has a balance available in his fund accounts and if the employer is depositing the amounts correctly through the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS devices.

Soon, the Federal Government may announce new emergency withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). If they are released, the forecast is that they will serve about 40 million people with a value of up to R$ 1 thousand.

The worker can check if he has a balance available in his fund accounts and if the employer is depositing the amounts correctly through the application FGTSavailable for Android and iOS devices.

See how to consult below:

Open the application and click on ‘Sign in to the application’; Inform your CPFgo to ‘I’m not a robot’ and select the requested images; Enter your password and click ‘Login’; On the home screen, there will be the information of the companies in which you worked; The balance of the current company or the last employer will be at the top of the screen; To see all the companies you worked for, simply go to ‘View all your accounts’; The last bank deposit will also be on the home screen.

O FGTS is created with monthly deposits equivalent to 8% of the worker’s salary. The company is responsible for the transfers. However, withdrawals are only released in certain situations provided for by law. Check out:

Complementary payment for property purchased through a consortium;

Complementary payment of property financed by the SFH (Housing Financial System);

Purchase of own house;

Dismissal without just cause;

In the event of natural disasters;

In case of death of the worker, dependents and heirs legally recognized, can make the withdrawal;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

By closing the company;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

Termination by retirement;

Termination due to mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure;

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

If a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

Workers aged 70 or over;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents with HIV;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness.