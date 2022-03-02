Find out what the challenges of the countries that promised to send arms to Ukraine are | National Journal

At least 16 countries have already committed to send military aid to the Ukraine face the Russian invasion. The challenge is to get the weapons and equipment to the Ukrainian soldiers.

Before the invasion, Kiev’s airport received shipments of American weapons. On Saturday (26), the U.S committed an additional $350 million in defense material. On the list, portable Javelin missiles, capable of stopping a tank.

On Sunday (27), Germany also broke with the tradition it had maintained since the end of the Second World War of not sending weapons. He promised 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles, which are used on land to defend against air attacks.

The list of countries that promise more arms shipments has members of the Western Military Alliance, NATO – such as the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, Netherlands, Romania, Czech Republic , Denmark and Norway.

Sweden, which is not part of NATO, also broke the tradition of neutrality and pledged to send 5,000 anti-tank weapons.

The European Union has also broken tradition and will reimburse member states that buy arms for Ukraine. The European Union’s representative for International Affairs said on Sunday (27): “The taboo that the European Union does not supply weapons for war has fallen.”

The problem is how to deliver the shipments. President Vladimir Putin threatens unprecedented consequences for anyone who interferes with his military intentions.

The fastest option would be by air. The European Union announced on Sunday that it would donate planes to the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian pilots went to Poland to fly back in these aircraft – which could also carry ammunition. But on Tuesday (1st), Bulgaria and Slovakia, which would supply the jets, said there was no agreement. And Polish President Andrzej Duda said no planes would leave the country for Ukraine at the moment.

NATO remains firm in its commitment not to enter Ukrainian airspace. What is being done now is ground transportation. Delivering weapons at the borders directly to the Ukrainian Army for them to distribute among their troops.

But that worries the neighbors. Hungary announced on Monday (28) that it will not allow arms shipments to pass through its territory.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister announced: “We will not send troops, we will not send weapons because we do not want to get involved in this war. And we will not let shipments of lethal weapons pass through Hungarian territory.”

The concern is that these shipments will come under hostile military action, he said. Hungary has been a member of NATO since 1999. But the current government of Viktor Orban is seen as the Kremlin’s biggest ally in Europe and is under pressure from NATO to take a stand against the war.

The main border used now for these remittances is that of Poland. The country is part of NATO and currently receives thousands of refugees.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly went to Warsaw to coordinate the delivery of Canadian-supplied arms. She claimed to have reached an agreement for this to be done using the Polish border.

But serving as a gateway to weapons at this point is risky, according to Michael Petersen, a former US National Security Council official and expert on military strategy.

He says Russia could try to intercept the shipments with border attacks. But that these operations are delicate because there is a high risk of aggression also on the Polish side. And that would mean an attack on a NATO country.

When weapons enter Ukraine, there is a risk that they will be intercepted or fall into the hands of Russian soldiers. And end up being used against the Ukrainian army, says the professor.

The situation in Ukraine would be further complicated by the eventual fall of the government of President Volodymir Zelensky.

In a scenario where the Ukrainian resistance would not have central control, but would be in charge of militias and civilian groups.

NATO only deals with governments. Professor Petersen says there is a tremendous risk that Zelesnky will be captured. However, it is possible to establish prior agreements with the European Union on procedures in the event of the absence of the head of state.

Another challenge would be if Zelesnky left the country. There is no record in the recent history of NATO’s relationship with internationally recognized governments-in-exile. So when the United States offered to take Zelesnky out of Ukraine he said, “I don’t need a ride, I need weapons.”