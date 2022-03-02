Find out who will receive the doubled Pis/Pasep in 2022

Pis/Pasep is a contribution paid by private and public companies, through taxes, which is used to pay benefits to workers such as PIS quotas, FGTS, unemployment insurance and salary bonus.

FGTS: worker can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, about 154 thousand workers will receive in the Pis/Pasep calendar the amounts referring to the allowance paid in 2019. The deposit will be made to those who “had an error in processing the salary allowance for base year 2019 “, the ministry said. In addition to the 2022 values.

In addition, the Pis/Pasep payment schedule for 2022 has already been released by the Government. The deposit started on February 8 for those born in January. Payment will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal or Banco do Brasil.

Anyone interested can consult the benefit for free. To do so, you must enter the Meu INSS portal, click on “Entrar com gov.br” and enter your CPF number to create or access your account. Then just go to the “My Registration” tab, in the upper left corner and consult the PIS area to confirm receipt.

Who is entitled?

All workers who meet the following prerequisites can receive:

– Be registered in Pis for at least five years;

– Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

– Have exercised remunerated activity for a legal entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

– Have your data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)/eSocial.

Check the calendar:

Born in January: from February 8, 2022;

Born in February: from February 10, 2022;

Born in March: from February 15, 2022;

Born in April: from February 17, 2022;

Born in May: from February 22, 2022;

Born in June: from February 24, 2022;

Born in July: from March 15, 2022;

Born in August: from March 17, 2022;

Born in September: from March 22, 2022;

Born in October: As of March 24, 2022.

It is worth remembering that this year’s payment refers to the months worked in 2020.