First NVIDIA DLSS source codes leak on the internet

The information was obtained in an attack carried out by the group Lapus$

A few days after the invasion of the servers of the NVIDIAthe cybercriminals responsible for the action began to distribute part of the source code of the DLSS technology over the Internet. A screenshot released by the Lapsus$ group shows what appears to be several C++ documents and documentation linked to the upscale solution.

While competitors like Intel and AMD have competing solutions developed with open source code, NVIDIA has always been strict about DLSS.

While it gradually opened up access to the solution to its partners, the current revelation should cause her to lose millions of dollars. Although the codes cannot be used commercially by any other company, they can now be studied openly.

Until now the company did not reveal the scope of the attack, nor which files and projects were compromised.. The only public action taken by her so far was to counterattack those responsible by encrypting the 1 TB of stolen data for them — something that proved useless, as the attackers had already backed up the information.

Group threatens to release LHR system codes

The DLSS source code information appears to be just one small slice of classified documents that fell into the hands of Lapsus$. Cybercriminals claim they had access to various schematics of device fabricationsas well as details about the future architecture Blackwell.

The group made threats to NVIDIA promising to reveal the secrets of the LHR technology, used by the company as a way to limit the use of its GPUs in cryptocurrency mining. Those responsible for the attack want the company itself to release an update to end the limiter — otherwise, they promise to disclose on the internet details of a “another big HW folder”.



Disclosure of DLSS source codes should prompt the company to activate its team of lawyers and security experts to curb the disclosure and misuse of the material. Proprietary technology has been an important part of the RTX linestaking advantage of its Tensor Cores to deliver results considered better than those offered by competing solutions.

