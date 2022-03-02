Food prices soar as a result of the war in Ukraine

posted on 03/02/2022 06:00



(credit: Keith Ewing/CC BY 2.0/Disclosure)

The war in icy Ukraine seems far from the heated daily life of the tropics, but Brazilians will soon begin to feel the consequences of the megalomaniac adventures of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Eastern Europe on their table and in their pockets.

The prices of bread, pasta, meat and many other food products, in addition to gasoline, are expected to become increasingly indigestible. This is because it is not just the barrel of oil that is returning to levels that seemed to have remained in the past, affecting freight and energy costs. The consequence of this will be more inflation, which, in Brazil, is running around 10% a year.

As Russian tanks headed for Kiev, oil soared and wheat, on which Brazil is extremely dependent, reached its highest level in nearly 14 years. Wheat futures contracts on the Chicago Stock Exchange, in the United States, were traded yesterday at US$9.84 per bushel (a measure equivalent to 27.2 kilograms), the highest price since April 2008, amid fears of traders of prolonged interruptions in the global supply of one of the main products exported by Ukraine. Corn recorded a 10-month high as the market faced disruption of cereal shipments from Ukraine as well as the risk that a more prolonged conflict could damage spring plantings in the Northern Hemisphere.

Brent oil futures contracts, traded in London, closed the trading session quoted at US$ 104.97, up 7.15% from the day before, driven by the war and the announcement by the International Energy Agency (IEA) of that 60 million barrels will be released from product inventories.

Analysts point out that inflationary pressures do not come only from these commodities. Fertilizers should also be more expensive here, as Brazilian agribusiness imports a large part of this input from Belarus and Russia. In an interview with Correio published yesterday, the ambassador of Belarus in Brazil, Sergey Lukashevich, admitted that shipments of raw materials for the production of fertilizers are already being impacted. Belarusian potash accounts for 20% of Brazilian demand for the product, according to him. “It is now impossible to deliver to Brazilian consumers because our neighbor Lithuania has banned the transit of our potash to Brazil,” he said.

As a result, the tendency is for agricultural commodity prices to rise, not only on the foreign market. So, in addition to oil and wheat, soybeans and corn — used in the production of animal feed — coffee and even iron ore soared on the expectation of a drop in supply in general if the war continues.

uncertainties

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, recalled that the uncertainties for the Brazilian market this year were already high, with prospects of pressure on the exchange rate and a lot of fluctuation in the Stock Exchange, due to the presidential elections in October, and with the prospect of a rise in interest in developed countries. Now, with the war in Ukraine and Putin announcing he might unleash nuclear weapons, tensions have increased, which will be bad for emerging markets, which will see the dollar soar with commodity prices.

“Before, this possibility was not considered and, from now on, there will be a massive inversion of the flow of capital, leaving emerging economies towards safer markets. Brazil may even continue to have moments of positive exception, but with limitations of high”, warned Cruz. According to him, Brazilians will feel the impact of this greater uncertainty in the markets in their pockets, because inflation will continue to be widespread.

“Maria and Seu João will feel the most expensive bread in the coming months, because wheat is rising straight and oil, which is the basis of almost everything that is transported in the country, too”, warned the economist. In his view, given the new rise in prices, the Central Bank will continue to raise the basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 10.75% per year, up to 12.25%. “The trend is for pressure on inflation, and the BC will not be able to cut interest rates this year. The Selic will remain high for longer,” he said.

Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmérica Investimentos, said that, in the face of this war, a barrel of oil could break the US$ 130 barrier. This year, the barrel’s rise is already over 30%.