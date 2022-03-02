For security reasons, Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine and team leave the capital Kiev | Ukraine and Russia

The Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine, Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, released this Tuesday (1st) a video on social media warning that, for security reasons, he and his team left Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

Last week, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. The confrontation is already considered the biggest attack by one country against another since the Second World War. This Tuesday (1st), Russia attacked the two main cities of Ukraine.

In the video released this Tuesday (1st), Rapesta also said that he will remain in Ukraine until he removes all Brazilians who wish to leave the country.

According to the Itamaraty, the activities of the Brazilian embassy in Kiev will be transferred to Lviv and Chisinau, capital of Moldova. The ministry also informed this Tuesday (1st) that two consular service posts will be opened in these cities.

This Monday (28), in an exclusive interview with GloboNews, Foreign Minister Carlos França said the ambassadors would leave Kiev for Lviv if the team’s “security and ability to work” were compromised.

“There are several diplomatic missions that have moved to the city of Lviv, which is about seventy kilometers from the Polish border. Maybe we have to do that as conditions in Kiev get to the point where it prevents our personnel from being safe and able to work.” said France.