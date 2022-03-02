Forgotten Money: Where Can You Get It?

Finding money forgotten in a trouser pocket cheers anyone up. Proof of this are the more than 102 million inquiries from consumers and companies to the system created to show values ​​left in banks.

But aren’t there other places with forgotten money, besides the SVR (Values ​​Receivable System)? Yes. And there are billions to be redeemed (see below).

PIS/Pasep Fund

In the PIS/Pasep Fund alone, there is R$ 23.5 billion to be withdrawn by 10.6 million people. The amounts are intended for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988 and had not withdrawn their Pasep quotas at Banco do Brasil or PIS at Caixa Econômica Federal.

According to CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal), the amounts were migrated to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço).

But how to withdraw? The available balance can be consulted through the FGTS application, available in the main virtual stores and at a Caixa branch. The bank offers the option to consult the FTGS website itself, but when clicking on the link, a notice guides the population to download the FGTS application.

PIS or Pasep source accounts are identified from the name of the employer. In addition, to differentiate from the FGTS values, there will be a sign with the names Pasep (Public Servant Program) or PIS (Social Integration Program).

The worker can request the withdrawal through the FGTS application, in a digital way, option “My withdrawals”, “Other withdrawal situations”, ¨PIS/Pasep¨.

It is also possible to indicate an account at any banking institution to receive the amounts, at no cost. In the event of the death of the holder of PIS/Pasep quotas, the account balance will be made available to their dependents.

Salary Allowance/PIS

In the salary bonus (PIS), there is another R$ 4.5 billion available for 5 million workers, according to Caixa.

For workers who have a checking or savings account at Caixa, the benefit is being automatically credited to the worker’s account.

The other beneficiaries received the amounts through digital social savings automatically opened on behalf of the worker. If it was not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the social card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui correspondents or at branches.

There is a payment schedule starting from the date of birth of the worker. Look here.

In cases of death of the beneficiary of the benefit, the heirs must go to a Caixa branch, carrying the identification document and the certificate of dependents, provided by the Social Security institution, or a court order.

According to Caixa, the amounts of benefits not withdrawn are returned to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

lotteries

Is there also forgotten money from the lucky ones in the lottery? Last year alone, R$ 586.84 million in prizes were not redeemed, including all bets and modalities existing in the country. The value is higher than that recorded in previous years: in 2020, R$ 314.83 million were forgotten in lotteries.

Winners have 90 days to redeem the money. If they are not withdrawn, the amounts are transferred in full to Fies (Finance Fund for Higher Education Students).

FGTS

There is also money forgotten in the FGTS – however, Caixa did not inform the current amount. There are specific rules and different modalities for using the resource stored in the background.

The birthday withdrawal allows access to part of the FGTS account balance annually, in the month of the birthday. Adherence is voluntary and can be carried out through the FGTS application, through Caixa’s internet banking and through the website, in the latter case using digital certification according to the ICP-Brasil standard.

Until the end of January of this year, 19.2 million workers were registered in the modality. In all, R$ 28.8 billion has already been withdrawn, including the amounts transferred to financial institutions due to the hiring, by some workers, of early withdrawals from these institutions.

It is also possible to use the FGTS to buy a property or to reduce the debt balance of the real estate financing – and to reduce the contract time or the value of the installment. However, there are a number of restrictions and rules to follow (see here).