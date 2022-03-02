Former billionaire: Russian banker loses more than BRL 25 billion amid war

Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Digital bank Tinkoff was one of Russia’s tech success stories, but the invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions caused its share price to plummet by 90%, erasing billions from the fortune of its founder, Oleg Tinkov.

Oleg Tinkov has become one of Russia’s richest men after jumping from selling beer and dumplings to selling his digital bank Tinkoff on the London Stock Exchange. Tinkoff shares have dropped more than 90% since Russia’s attack on Ukraine began. Tinkov’s fortune has dropped by more than $5 billion in less than a month, and today he has lost his billionaire status from the Forbes list. [o patrimônio dos listados é considerado em dólar].

Tinkov is one of at least 10 Former Russian Billionaires Who Dropped The Three-Comma Club As A Result Of Russian Stocks Crash and the ruble has hit record lows against the dollar amid sanctions and the West’s growing isolation of Russia. Other notable drops include Arkady Volozh, CEO and founder of Russian search engine Yandex.

Forbes estimates that Tinkov’s net worth has now shrunk to around $800 million. That’s because a significant portion of its wealth is tied to Russia’s stake in Capital One, Tinkoff Bank, whose market cap dropped from $23 billion in November to just over $1 billion. (R$ 5.1 billion) today.

Although the Moscow Stock Exchange was closed, Tinkoff Bank and other Russian companies double-listed in London saw their share prices plummet. Shares in Lukoil, Russia’s biggest independent oil producer, founded by billionaire Vagit Alekperov, also dropped nearly 93%.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russian banks, Tinkov faced many problems. The son of a Siberian coal miner, who launched the Tinkoff bank in 2006, was arrested in London in March 2020 on a US federal tax evasion charge. Tinkov paid $509 million to settle the case with the US Department of Justice in October 2021. A month after his arrest, the Russian businessman announced he would step down as president of Tinkoff Bank in October 2021. April 2020, after revealing that he had been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Though his fortune has dwindled, the former billionaire still owns the La Dacha collection, luxury mansions in Baja California, ski chalets in the French Alps and a Dassault Falcon 7X, although all Russian aircraft are now banned from British and European airspace. .

Tinkov, who has bragged to the Financial Times about his connections to Putin, is one of the few Russian super-riches to speak out about the war. He said that during his illness he had the opportunity to see how fragile human life is and called for an end to the “special operation” in Ukraine. “Innocent people are dying in Ukraine now, every day, this is unthinkable and unacceptable! States should spend money on treating people, on research to defeat cancer, not on war,” he wrote.

