Former Miss Ukraine Calls Civilians to Resistance: “Invaders Will Die”

posted on 03/01/2022 19:45



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

A former Miss Ukraine, with a normal working life and passionate about airsoft, saw everything change on the 24th of February. On that date, Russian leader Vladimir Putin began the military invasion of Ukrainian territory and, since then, the war has intensified with each passing day. So Anastasiia Lenna decided to use the influence she has on social media to encourage civilians to fight against Russian forces.

Miss Grand Ukraine 2015 has almost 300,000 followers on instagram and, since the invasion began, she has raised the flag of her country. In stories and publications, she threatens invaders and shows hope for Ukraine’s victory. “The invaders will die in our country. Wait and see what happens,” she stated in a post.

Since 2020, the former miss shares photos and videos of training with airsoft guns. In well-produced photos, she writes informative captions about war tactics. “Proper use of camouflage reduces the enemy’s detection range by at least a third,” she reported in a Feb 11 post, before the invasion began.

Anastasiia holds a degree in marketing and management from Slavistik University in Kiev. In addition, according to the international press, she speaks five languages ​​and has worked in public relations in Turkey and as a translator.

Resistance

Due to the experience with airsoft and the photos holding guns, netizens speculate that Anastasiia has joined the armed resistance against Russia. After these posts generated buzz, she posted a video with footage from the war saying she is not in the military. “I’m not a military man, I’m just a human,” she assured her.

“I’m not a military man, just a woman, just a normal human. Just one person, like all the people in my country. I’ve also been an airsoft player for years,” she clarified. “All my profile pictures to inspire people. I had a normal life only on Wednesday (2/24), like millions of people. I don’t do propaganda, except to show that our woman from Ukraine is strong, confident and powerful”, said the former miss.







Despite encouraging civilians to fight in the war and having viral, on the internet, publications saying that she would have also joined the armed resistance, there is no evidence on the social networks of the former miss that really proves that she is in the fight. She has been sharing information about the invasion, deaths, ways to help Ukrainians and, five days ago, she shared photos and videos in a kind of camp inside an underground parking lot, where she is taking shelter.

“I was born and live in Kiev. This is my city. Ukraine is my country. On February 24th the Russian Federation sets foot on our land and starts killing civilians, women and children. The Ukrainian people are not to blame. None of us are to blame. We are in our lands!”, declared the young woman.

Lenna advocates using the information to help fight Russian forces and also asks for help from the rest of the world. “I speak to all the people of the world! Stop the war in Ukraine! No person shall die! We can stop all this together. Share information about the situation. Ask NATO to close the sky! Help us Ukrainian people to stop Russian aggression,” she pleaded.

“I appreciate all the attention and support to my country, to all the people in Ukraine who fight every day against Russian aggression,” he wrote in the most recent post on his profile. “We will win!” he declared. “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!” Lenna concluded.