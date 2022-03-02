Frequent use of soluble painkillers increases risk of cardiovascular disease

posted on 03/02/2022 06:00



Regular use of soluble paracetamol is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events and deaths, especially in people with hypertension, when compared to patients using the pill version of the drug. A study published in the European Heart Journal, of the European Society of Cardiology, with data from 300 thousand people, found that the amount of sodium in the effervescent medicine exceeds the daily dose recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), of 2g, which increases the likelihood of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and death. Sporadic consumption, however, is not associated with negative complications, emphasize the researchers.

Excessive salt intake is an important risk factor for heart and circulatory diseases. Sodium, one of the main components of the spice, is often used to help effervescent medicines dissolve in water. Researchers at the South Central University in China analyzed data from around 300,000 people aged between 60 and 90 years old, with medical records in England’s health system. About half of them had high blood pressure. All were prescribed paracetamol use — some in the form with sodium, and others without the element. Scientists followed them for a year.

In hypertensive patients who used the effervescent version, the risk of heart attack, stroke or heart failure after one year was 5.6%, and of death was 7.6%. In those with high blood pressure taking sodium-free acetaminophen, these percentages were 4.6% and 6.1%, respectively. Even in people without high blood pressure, the probability of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure within the study period was 4.4%, while the death rate was 7.3%. In the control group, who used the drug in pill form, the chances were 3.7% and 5.9%, respectively.

“The risk of cardiovascular disease increased by a quarter for patients with high blood pressure who had a prescription for acetaminophen containing sodium, and it increased by almost half for patients who had five or more prescriptions of the drug. We saw similar increases in people without high blood pressure. The risk of death also increased with increasing doses in patients with and without high blood pressure,” said Chao Zeng, from Xiangya Hospital, one of the study’s authors, in a note. The researcher warns that the use of this type of medication is not uncommon. “Sodium is widely used in drug preparations to increase (drug) solubility and disintegration. In 2018, 170 people per 10,000 in the UK were using sodium medicines, with a higher proportion among women.”

Alert

For Zeng, doctors and patients should be aware of the risks associated with the drug that contains sodium, and avoid unnecessary consumption, especially when the drug is prescribed for a long time. “Given that the pain-relieving effect of sodium-free acetaminophen is similar to that of sodium-containing acetaminophen, doctors may prescribe the former to minimize the risk of cardiovascular disease and death. People should pay attention not only to the salt intake in their food.” , but also not to neglect the hidden salt intake of medicines that are in your cabinet,” he said.

“Reducing salt in our diets is an important way to help keep our blood pressure in check, and lower our risk of having a heart attack or stroke. However, this large analysis suggests that people taking some types of acetaminophen may inadvertently consuming too much sodium, one of the main components of salt”, comments Dr Nilesh Samani, Medical Director of the European Society of Cardiology. He points out, however, that observational studies, such as this one, show an association, but cannot prove a cause-and-effect relationship, which must be done using other research methodologies.

In an editorial published in the same issue of the European Heart Journal, Alta Schutte, professor at the George Institute for Global Health in Australia, and Bruce Neal, professor of clinical epidemiology at Imperial College London, UK, warned that with the increase Given the popularity of effervescent medications, which promise faster action, the adverse effects of ingesting sodium appear to increase.

Reduced effectiveness in children



The low-dose version of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is much less effective in protecting young children, compared to that given to older girls, boys and adults, according to a US study. Still, the substance provides robust protection against serious illness in the 5-11 age range, says the paper, published on a preprint platform.

The study analyzed data collected from more than 1.2 million fully vaccinated children and adolescents, ages 5 to 17, between December and January 2022. The researchers, from the New York State Department of Health, found that, in one month, the vaccine’s ability to protect children aged 5 to 11 years from infection dropped from 68% to 12%. Those immunized received an injection containing 10mg of the substance, one third of the dose given to people over 18 years old.

Meanwhile, efficacy in teens ages 12 to 17, who received the same 30mg dose as adults, showed a smaller decline, dropping from 66% to 51% over the study period. “These results highlight the potential need to study alternative vaccine dosing for children and the continuing importance of personal protective measures, including the use of masks, to prevent infections and transmission,” the study said.

The study results come just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased guidelines on mask use in many North American locations. Several school districts, including New York City’s — the largest in the country — announced that the accessory will no longer be mandatory for students any time soon.

Pfizer also announced a delay in ordering immunizations for children aged between 6 months and 4 years. The US Food and Drug Administration asked for more time to review data on the study that evaluated effectiveness in this range.

compelling evidence

“As this was not a randomized trial — where people are allocated to take either sodium-containing or sodium-free acetaminophen — it is not possible to firmly conclude that sodium-containing versions directly increase the risk of death and heart disease. However, the evidence It makes sense to imagine that regularly taking sodium-containing acetaminophen for long periods of time increases the risk of heart disease and death, based on evidence from other studies comparing the intake of salt with health prognoses. Unless there is a good reason why people can only swallow soluble forms of the drug, they should avoid them.”

Tim Chico,

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Sheffield, England