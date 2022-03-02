Fuel prices gain extra pressure from war in Ukraine | Economy



Fuel prices gain extra pressure with war in Ukraine – Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil

Published 01/03/2022 09:26 | Updated 01/03/2022 09:30

São Paulo – The war in Ukraine, on the other side of the world, should reach Brazil in the form of high fuel prices. Among experts, there are those who bet that a barrel of oil, used as a raw material to produce gasoline and diesel, will surpass the record price of US$ 147.50 per barrel, in 2008, just before the bankruptcy of the bank Lehman Brothers.

In Brazil, the commodity’s soaring in recent days, when it exceeded US$ 105, caught Petrobras with its prices unchanged for 47 days. The last adjustment was on January 12. The company said last week that the appreciation of the real against the dollar counterbalanced the rise in the barrel and helped to hold down fuel prices. This would buy time to assess whether the changes brought about by the war would be structural and would last for a long time, which would justify further increases, or whether they were one-off events. With the war, the dollar appreciated again against the real.

According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the gap between Petrobras and the main trading exchanges has already reached 11%, in the case of gasoline, and 12%, in the case of diesel.

Petrobras is under great pressure from the government not to readjust gasoline and diesel, because this generates inflation and affects the budget of families, which could harm the reelection plans of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. The government is the company’s majority shareholder. But the oil company also has its minority shareholders, in the financial market, who demand independence in management and resistance to political appeals.

Former director general of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and researcher at FGV, Magda Chambriard recalls that the domestic consumption of diesel oil is around 60 billion liters per year and that any dollar that the company fails to pass on to its customers have billions in their cash.

On the other hand, the capacity of consumers is limited. Adriano Pires, a partner at the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), says that if the barrel reaches US$ 150, no country will be able to fully pass on this increase to the consumer. “It will be necessary to press the public calamity button and freeze prices, there is no way around it. It is a price of exceptionality, the price of a moment of war.”

Discussion in Congress

Demands are growing for the government and Congress to come up with a solution. Senator Jean-Paul Prates (PT-RN) hopes to vote next week on his bill that creates a price stabilization bill and another that changes the ICMS calculation, but gives states autonomy to implement. “It is the first time that Brazil is caught in a wave of high (oil) without any shield to protect the volatility outside. We are completely exposed”, said the senator.

The extent of the damage will depend on the sanctions imposed on Russia and the response to them. “There has not yet been any penalty involving the flow of energy from one side or the other”, observes researcher Rodrigo Leão, a specialist in Petroleum Geopolitics at the Instituto de Estudos Estratégicos de Petroleo e Gás Natural (Ineep). The managing partner of the consultancy Inter.B. and advisor to the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri), Claudio Frischtak, says that, if the war continues, without retaliation, oil should fluctuate from US$ 100 to US$ 110. With retaliation, the oscillation will be around US$ 150, “and that’s another world,” he says. “In the case of Brazil, it will be a world of recession and more acute inflation.” The consultancy Rystady Energy projects the barrel at around US$ 130.