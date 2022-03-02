Gasoline can reach R$ 10 in Brazil with the effects of the war in Ukraine

Projections indicate that a barrel of Brent oil could cost up to US$ 120 in the international market.

MIGUEL NORONHA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Gasoline can cost R$10 in Brazil



the war in Ukrainecaused by the invasion of the territory by the Russiacan lead to gasoline for R$ 10 it’s the diesel at R$ 6.50 in Brazil. The international conflict made the barrel of oil exceed US$ 100, the highest price since 2014. The country chaired by Vladimir Putin is the world’s third largest producer of the commodity and has the capacity to produce ten million barrels daily. The extent of the conflict and the sanctions imposed on Russia affect the world market. Projections indicate that the barrel of Brent oil reach $120.

Entrepreneur Ricardo Lerner, who works with 650 service stations and 155 carriers in a fuel logistics startup, believes that the bill will reach Brazilians, who have already paid the increase of more than 50% in prices in 2021. stable, that is, the United States. This also makes the dollar price increase and, naturally, the fuel price increases in Brazil as well. We have the third factor, which is how Petrobras will transfer this transfer from Brazil. The fact is that 20% of Brazil’s fuel already comes from the international market, and this increase will be inherent. This will represent approximately R$0.10 per liter just on top of this fuel that comes from abroad”, he says.

*With information from reporter Marcelo Mattos