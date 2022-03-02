get R$ 100 off; see how

Available from this Tuesday (1) as one of the games of March for PS Plus subscribers, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends offers the ideal opportunity to explore the samurai universe in multiplayer. However, in addition, redeeming the game guarantees R$ 100 off the purchase of the base game, Ghost of Tsushima, via the PS Store, whether for PS4 or PS5.

According to a price update on the PlayStation digital store, the Director’s Version of Ghost of Tsushima suffers a reduction of about R$100 reais, if Legends is added to the library. Thus, the price of the PS4 edition drops from R$299.95 to R$195, while the PS5 edition goes from R$349.90 to R$245.

It is worth remembering that, traditionally, Wednesday is the launch day for new promotions on PS Plus. So, everything indicates the probable anticipation of one of the offers available from tomorrow (2) in the digital store, as a special reinforcement for members of the paid service on consoles.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and More on March’s PS Plus

In addition to Legends, March’s PS Plus brings Ghostrunner (PS5), Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4) and Team Sonic Racing (PS4). The redemption of the titles can be carried out until the beginning of April, when they will be replaced by new names in the service for subscribers. Click here to learn more about the news.