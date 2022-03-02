Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prologue is free on the PS Store

Bethesda has officially released Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prologue on PlayStation Store. The content shows the events that started the main game’s story and is a good overview of the narrative of this universe created by Tango Softworks. It’s completely free, released to any player – even if you haven’t purchased the full game.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prologue, players will follow KK and his team of supernatural detectives. For those who don’t know, KK is the ghostly identity that will team up with Akito in the main story. Therefore, it will be possible to know more about the character’s past even before the title’s release.

To download, visit the PlayStation Store link below:

Find out more about Ghostwire: Tokyo

“The Evil Within in 1st person”, was how MeuPlayStation defined the experience after a hands-off session of the game. Although it has many action elements, the title’s gameplay requires a lot of strategy and the tense atmosphere contributes to the main character’s caution.

The story of the game narrates that 99% of the population of the Japanese capital disappeared, leaving only their clothes behind. In this chaos, Akito is possessed by KK and the two together will face the demonic creatures. Shinji Mikami, considered the “father” of the Resident Evil franchise, is involved with the title and you can know all the main details of the title.

Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives on March 25th.