Google Blocks Russia Today and Sputnik YouTube Channels Across Europe | Technology

Google announced on Tuesday (1st) the blocking of YouTube channels linked to the Russia Today TV network and the Sputnik portal, both state-owned media outlets controlled and financed by the Russian government, across Europe.

cyber warfare: how tech companies position themselves in the war in Ukraine and what sanctions they suffered

“Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we are blocking YouTube channels connected to Russia Today and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. (…) Our teams continue to monitor the situation 24 hours a day to take swift action” , says Google Europe’s Twitter post.

The measure follows a series of sanctions by Google itself and by Meta, the owner of Facebook, in recent days. On Monday (28), Meta announced that it will block access to Russia Today and Sputnik in the European Union.

On Sunday (27), Google blocked Russian state media from monetizing content on its platforms, in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ TOO: Russia blocks access to Twitter and threatens Facebook

“In response to the war in Ukraine, we have stopped monetizing Russian state-funded vehicles on our platforms,” ​​a Google spokesperson said in a statement.