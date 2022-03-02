Government of Pernambuco announces flexibility in the Coexistence Plan with Covid-19

Improvement in health indicators will allow changes from this Wednesday

The Covid-19 Combat Office has defined new flexibilities in the Covid-19 Coexistence Plan, which come into force from this Wednesday (03.02). It is authorized to hold social events with 1,500 people or 70% of the capacity indoors, and up to 3,000 people or 70% of the capacity outdoors. It is mandatory to present the vaccination passport and negative test from 500 people. Changes are valid until March 15th.

According to the State Secretary of Health, André Longo, the adoption of the new measures was possible due to the drop in Covid-19 indicators in Pernambuco. “Progressions do not mean that the pandemic is over. If we want to beat the virus, we need to be careful and, above all, advance in vaccination. Everyone’s commitment is essential. Vaccines, in addition to being safe, are our main allies in protecting life”, he reinforced.

In the case of corporate events and the presence of supporters in the stadiums, the limit is up to three thousand people or 70% of the capacity. Sports competitions in general can take place with an audience of 1,500 indoors and 3,000 outdoors, or 70% of capacity, whichever is less. Vaccine proof and negative test requirements are the same as for social events.

In food services, the maximum capacity is 80% and proof of vaccination is mandatory. Cinemas, theaters, circuses and museums can hold up to 1,500 people or 70% of capacity. In this case, in addition to the vaccination passport, from 500 people onwards, tickets must be intended only for those who test negative.

HEALTH DATA – In relation to cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag), Epidemiological Week (ES) 8, which ended last Saturday (26.02), showed a reduction of 25% compared to week 7 and a drop of 46% compared to SE 6, remaining at the same level as in early October 2021 (SE 40).

With regard to requests for ICU beds, the State Hospital Regulation Center recorded 304 requests in week 8, which represents a drop of 50% and 29% compared to weeks 6 and 7, respectively. Currently, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the public network is at 58%, the lowest level this year.