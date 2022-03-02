Gran Turismo 7 in review: game impresses with realism and beautiful visuals | racing games

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, especially by racing fans. The exclusive game for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) developed by Polyphony Digital is the eighth game in the series and carries the responsibility of representing the 25th anniversary of the franchise. To celebrate, the developer focused on bringing the biggest and most complete experience ever seen in a game in the series. The title arrives accelerating on Sony consoles this Friday (4) with prices ranging between R$ 299 and R$ 449.50 on the PS Store.

From the very first announcement, it was clear that the big bet is to bring a deep motoring experience, both for the declared fans of the area and for the first-time drivers. And for that, the game brings meticulous details, simulator mechanics, realistic sound effects, complex weather variations and even the endorsement of names like Lewis Hamilton. O TechTudo tested the game beforehand and brings the full review below. Check out:

Gran Turismo 7 is the eighth title in the series and marks the franchise's 25th anniversary — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

Gran Turismo 7, like the other games in the franchise, is a racing simulator that seeks to offer the closest possible experience to reality. However, the game was designed so that all players, from the most to the least experienced, are able to enjoy it. In practice, it is up to each one to define their own preferences to explore the title in the way they see fit.

Upon entering the game, the player will come across the menu, which works as a map for all the activities offered. And there’s a pretty diverse amount of tasks. In this game, the classic campaign is back, with the well-known scheme of starting as a rookie pilot who gains experience and notoriety.

In addition, the player can have fun with the popular license tests, custom races, drifts, online and local multiplayer with split screen, workshops for tuning and customization, as well as new features that address the historical panorama of motorsport.

The game menu works as a map for all the activities offered — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

There is also Music Rally, a game mode in which the player must race against the beat of the music. It’s quite fun and can be challenging for those aiming for the best times. Another highlight is the game’s complex photo mode, Scapes, which allows you to travel with cars through more than 2,500 scenarios in the world with to generate unique and highly customizable photos.

At launch, Gran Turismo 7 comes with more than 400 car models and 34 tracks that provide more than 90 variations, between climates and layouts. The numbers will still increase in future updates, according to Polyphony Digital. In this game, some legendary tracks from the franchise also return, such as the Daytona International Speedway and Trial Mountain, in addition to well-known circuits such as Le Mans and Nürburgring.

Gran Turismo 7 features real circuits and the return of legendary fictional tracks from the franchise — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

The physics of the cars is also a very positive factor. For this specific point, Polyphony Digital has collected feedback from experts such as Lewis Hamilton, as well as other FIA Gran Turismo Championships drivers, as well as partners such as Michelin. And it’s easy to see, during gameplay, that the measure made all the difference. The weight of the cars, the type of traction, the terrain, the wind resistance and the wet track offer different gameplays. These are experiences that vary mainly with the car model and weather conditions.

Another highlight is the use of haptic feedback from the Dualsense controls, which were put to good use in the proposal to maintain realism. Adaptive triggers make the player feel the difference between terrains, shifting gears, brake weight at high speeds and even tire resistance in corners. The tactile response also varies according to the model of each car, and can be more or less intense.

Graphics and ambiance

The ray tracing raises the level of graphics in Gran Turismo 7 — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

Since the first trailers, Gran Turismo 7 has been drawing attention because of the graphics, which is not exactly a novelty in relation to the franchise. But in this game, Polyphony Digital managed to reach a new level of photorealism.

The use of Ray Tracing makes the car’s surfaces reflect the surroundings. With the feature active, it is practically impossible to distinguish a scene taken in photo mode, for example, from one in real life. The result is impressive, and manages to maintain excellence in terms of both the external and internal look of the car. In the second, the highlight is the textures, efficient in reproducing the material used in the construction of vehicles.

The new game in the series features incredible visuals both on the outside and inside of the vehicles — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

The models are beautiful and extremely detailed, which shows the studio’s commitment to offering a complete experience. And this is not restricted to cars: the construction of the scenarios is also quite satisfactory. The vibrant colors, the varied environment, the textures of the tracks and the climatic variations favor immersion in the game, which takes the idea of ​​being a simulator seriously. No wonder the game uses and abuses replays.

Another highlight of the game is the 3D audio, which brings even more realism to the races and allows the player to locate opposing drivers just by listening to their engines. And by the way, it is worth mentioning: for each car, the sound of the engine is different. As well as the visual aspects, the game’s audio also seeks to accurately reproduce what is found in real life. For lovers of the roar of engines, this concern is a show in itself.

the car culture

Polyphony Digital wasn’t content with just making a game focused on simulating the experience behind the wheel. Gran Turismo 7 is, above all, an ode to car culture and the game makes that clear, literally, from the splash screen. There are tons of historical content permeating the gameplay in an organic way, which works as a affection in the hearts of the most passionate and contributes to the curiosity of those who have less affection for the theme.

In Cafés, players have access to historical information about the car collections they conquer — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

In the Cafés, essential for players who want to advance in the campaign, menus are distributed that work as missions to progress. A common example of these activities is asking the player to collect 3 cars from a certain collection. Once this is done and the vehicles are delivered, the game tells the story of the collection.

In the museums of the manufacturers, it is possible to follow timelines that detail the main events related to the brands, from the beginnings of creation to the most current events. They are texts and videos rich in details and that can take hours of the most enthusiastic. There is also an exclusive catalog for the cars, where the player has access to information about the creation, development and history of each of the more than 400 vehicles in the game.

In museums, the important events of the manufacturers appear in the form of a timeline — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

Vehicle tuning and customization are not only present in Gran Turismo 7, but are also very important for the game’s mechanics to come to fruition. For each car model, there are a variety of parts that can be equipped, either to improve performance or to fulfill a goal.

The process is very important, since, to participate in the races, it is necessary to have cars that meet the established requirements. In some cases, they can be a tire change, for example. In others, sports suspensions, and so on.

Parts can be purchased, equipped and, if applicable, uninstalled in the game’s garage. This mechanic creates several performance possibilities for each car model, which can be specifically assembled to meet the challenges. As there are drifts, races on straight tracks, with many curves and even off-roads, the possibilities of adaptation are very welcome.

In the workshops, players buy parts to customize their cars — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

And the modifications are not restricted to performance: Gran Turismo 7 also offers a complex system of aesthetic customizations for the vehicles. In GT Auto, back to the franchise with a wide editing mode, the player can carry out customizations, ranging from changing parts to changes in color and use of stickers. In addition, the player can also purchase services such as washing and oil changes.

At the start of the game, two performance modes are offered to the player: 4K resolution at 30 fps with active ray tracing or 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60 fps and with ray tracing only in replays. O TechTudo tested the game on a PS5 in both options and, in both cases, the game performance was smooth. The frame rate remained stable and there were very few times that we noticed delays in rendering the textures.

The menus, however, left something to be desired. They can be a little confusing and not very intuitive, especially for beginners. Also, in our tests, they take a long time to load, which sounds strange with faster and faster loading times. And the delay also highlighted another point of discomfort: the fact that, to go from one place to another, the player must always return to the main map.

The game’s texts and subtitles are completely translated into Portuguese, in an excellent job of translation and localization. It is worth remembering that there is no voice acting in this game, as the characters have no voice.

Gran Turismo 7 offers a complex and highly customizable photo mode — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

Gran Turismo 7 was presented with two ambitious proposals: to be the most complete game in the series and to bring the culture of motorsport not only to established lovers, but also to new generations. And there is no doubt that, in both cases, Polyphony Digital was able to meet the objectives masterfully.

Even with the enormous responsibility of being the first game in the franchise to reach the new generation of consoles, GT7 is exactly what is expected of it: dense, exuberant, fun, strategic and, above all, a game that values ​​the experience. On PS5 and with haptic feedback enabled, the idea of ​​the simulation gets even more intense and enchanting.