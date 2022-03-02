GTA Trilogy gets a gigantic patch focused on texture correction

Rockstar also fixes collision issues, game physics, and more

Players who decided to wait to buy the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition before the news that she had arrived at the stores with several problems can already invest in the collection with less worry. Rockstar Games released this Tuesday (1) a massive patch that promises to solve the main defects that the games still had.

The update is mainly focused on texture corrections, making the titles of the collection more faithfully respect their original versions. The developer also promises to fix several crash issuesarts that appeared incorrectly, and add various “stability improvements”.

specifically for GTA 3the fix promises to fix the issues that prevented many players from correctly starting the quest Liberator. Already Vice City should start introducing traffic lights that really light up the environmentWhile San Andreas finally fixes the problems of the “High Fade” haircut.

Fixes list is long

Patch 1.04 for GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available for download at the Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PRAÇA. The list of fixes offered by Rockstar Games is quite extensiveincluding everything from GPS adjustments in certain missions to how interactions with NPCs occur.

While many of the improvements affect the three games in the collection, the developer has made specific adjustments for each of them — click here to check. This is the second major update the company has released for the game. which previously received improvements that ensured rain was displayed correctly in GTA San Andreas.



Not even the heavy criticism of the performance and presentation of the GTA Trilogy prevented it from becoming a bestseller. Publisher Take-Two claims that the title recorded numbers above expectations and that it will continue to work on updates to bring them to a state deemed satisfactory for their quality standards.

Source: PC Gamer, Rockstar Games