Guaramirim records new death by covid-19

01 Mar 2022

The Prefecture of Guaramirim confirmed a new death from the new coronavirus. The victim is an 89-year-old woman, she tested positive on February 24 at Santo Antônio Hospital, where she was hospitalized until today (01), when she died as a result of complications from Covid-19.

Also according to the City Hall bulletin, 29 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the last few hours, all in home isolation.

Guaramirim numbers:

57,303 – exams collected

40,399 – discarded

16,904 – confirmed (16,495 recovered | 292 in home isolation

| 05 admitted to the ICU | 03 admitted to the Infirmary | 109 deaths)

69,177 – Vaccines applied (30,908 – 1st Dose | 28,493 – 2nd Dose | 1,504

– Single dose | 8,272 – Booster Dose)

