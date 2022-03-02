Guardians of the Galaxy on the way to Game Pass, NieR Automata de exit • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft revealed the first news for Game Pass in March.

If you are looking for news on the Microsoft Gaming service, during the next 10 days you will have 5 new games and one of them is a lawnmower simulator, certainly one of the highlights of this beginning of 2022.

Lawn Mowing Simulator was released in August 2021 and from March 10th you can start discovering its charms, mowing the lawn in different places for relaxing and highly effective moments.

Your company will start in a humble way and with few resources, but it will grow with each job and your machinery will get even better as you gain more financial power to invest.

At some point, after a lot of work with more basic machinery, you will even have large machinery to cut large lawns in irreverent ways, giving wings to your artistic side.

If you’re not interested in mowing the lawn, you’ll have other proposals and then the highlight is Guardians of the Galaxy, which, after failing to meet Square Enix’s sales expectations, is on its way to Game Pass.

The Eidos Montreal game is a singleplayer game with lots of fun moments, but since its launch in October it has found it difficult to establish itself as a gamble among the masses.

On March 15th you will have some service outputs, including NieR Automata and you can see them in the table below, right after the news:

Far: Changing Tides – 1/3

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – 3/3

Kentucky Route Zero – 3/10

Lawn Mowing Simulator – 10/3

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – 3/10

Departures on March 15th