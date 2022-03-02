How ‘IT army’ recruited by Ukraine is used in war with Russia – 02/03/2022

Faced with cyber-attacks that began even before Russia invaded Ukraine, the neighboring nation is gearing up to wage war on the virtual front. Last Saturday (26), the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, summoned an “IT army” to help the country defend itself against Russian advances in the digital field.

In a message published on Twitter, information technology experts willing to “fight on the cyber front” were summoned. The publication redirects to a channel on Telegram, where volunteers are receiving tasks to assist in the digital defense of the country — until the conclusion of this text, the group already had more than 32 thousand subscribers.

It is worth remembering that the messaging app has even been used by the population in Ukraine to share information.

We are creating an IT army. We need digital talents. All operational tasks will be given here: https://t.co/Ie4ESfxoSn. There will be tasks for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber front. The first task is on the channel for cyber specialists. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

“We are creating an IT army. We need digital talent,” announced Fedorov. “There will be tasks for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber front,” said the deputy prime minister, who has also been making calls on his social media for global tech companies to limit Russians’ access to world systems.

Some platforms have already taken action. Some examples are Meta (formerly Facebook), YouTube and Twitter. The three blocked the monetization of Russian state media pages to combat disinformation.

Virtual — and information warfare

The first task requested by the government of Ukraine asks volunteers to carry out a type of strategy attributed to Russian hackers against Ukraine: denial of service (DDoS) attacks, whose objective is to take a website offline direct more traffic to it than it can handle.

In this case, the mission was to take down Russian companies, banks and government websites. And it seems to have been successful: at the beginning of Saturday, the official website of the Russian government, Kremlin.ru, went down, according to information from the Reuters news agency.

For a while, the popular search engine Yandex — “Russian Google” — was also unavailable, according to Ars Technica.

The pages of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the FSB of the Russian Federation, Sberbank (the largest Russian bank) “and other important government information systems” were down on Sunday (27), according to the National Police Department. Ukraine cyber.

other targets

But the targets of the “IT army” are not restricted to government sites or large corporations. “We will also include news sites, YouTube channels and bloggers who openly lie about the war in Ukraine”, guides a message in the Telegram group – in reference to Russian media, which is prohibited from calling the conflict in Ukraine a war, for example. .

This Monday (1), the channel encouraged Ukrainian bloggers and YouTubers to broadcast “24/7 for Russians”.

“All media [russos] significant are under government control. But thousands of Ukrainians are ready to show the truth,” the statement reads.

Volunteers were also encouraged to take down websites registered in Belarus, one of Russia’s main allies. On the same day that a referendum would decide whether the country would introduce more troops into Ukrainian territory, the channel reinforced the need for “a large independent information company” there – also notorious for state control of the media – to show what is happening. in Ukraine.

Response to Russian attacks

Rewriting the narrative Moscow is presenting to Russians about the war is one of the reasons that Ukraine-led cyberattacks are being pushed. But that’s not the only reason.

A former Ukrainian official who has knowledge of the “IT army” organization says the group was formed as a way to fight back against Russian cyberattacks.

“We already know that they [russos] are very good at cyberattacks. But now we’re going to find out how good they are at cyber defense,” the former employee told Wired magazine. Russia does indeed have significant capabilities to carry out hacking attacks.

A survey by the digital security company NSFocus, a specialist in protection against massive DDoS, reveals that the threats against Ukraine on the digital front began at least 10 days before the territorial invasion, which began on the 24th. .

Internet providers, financial institutions, government facilities, television stations, national bodies and cabinet secretaries are among the targets of cyber actions, according to a company report on the conflict shared exclusively with Tilt.

It is difficult to assess what will be the final balance of the Ukrainian response against Russian attacks in the virtual environment. Although there are thousands of subscribers to the Telegram channel, it is not possible to know who they are or what involvement they had with the published tasks.

There are also challenges around how to distribute targets and prevent infiltration — the group, however, appears to be continuing its valiant mission to protect the country and attack Russia.