how many are leaving the country and where are they going?







Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries such as Romania Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

More than 600,000 civilians have already fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations (UN). Estimates from the European Union (EU) indicate that the total number of people trying to leave the country because of the Russian invasion could reach 4 million.

The European bloc relaxed its rules for refugees and says its member states will welcome those arriving from Ukraine “with open arms”.

Where are the Ukrainians fleeing to?

Refugees are crossing borders, especially towards countries located on Ukraine’s western border, such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, but also Moldova to the south and even Belarus to the north.

On Monday, the UN said more than 600,000 people had entered these countries from Ukraine. Poland has so far received 377,000, and the Polish government has reported that around 50,000 are arriving daily.

Poland is also preparing a medical train to transport wounded Ukrainians and has produced a list of 1,230 hospitals where it intends to send them.

More than 1 million Ukrainians have moved to Poland in recent years, especially since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

According to the UN, among the other countries that received the most Ukrainians in recent days, until 12:30 (GMT) on March 1, are:

Hungary received 89,561 people

A total of 51,797 people have already left these countries for other nations in Europe.

Refugees are being told that they do not need documents to enter neighboring countries, but should preferably have their national or international passports, birth certificates for children traveling with them and medical documentation.

To obtain refugee status, they need to be Ukrainian citizens or legally living in Ukraine, as is the case for foreign students.

However, many people have waited up to 60 hours to cross border crossings to enter Poland, in freezing temperatures, in lines up to 15 kilometers long. Those entering Romania have been waiting up to 20 hours.

Many have been unable to board trains to leave Ukrainian cities.





Hungary is one of the countries where entire families have traveled, fleeing the war. Photo: AFP via Getty / BBC News Brazil

What kind of help has been offered?

In Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine, refugees can stay in reception centers if they don’t have friends or relatives who can accommodate them. They receive food and medical care.

Hungary and Romania are offering financial aid for food and clothing. Children are getting places in local schools.

Countries used to have limits on how long refugees could stay in reception centres. Most governments, however, have said that this limit will likely be dropped and that Ukrainians will be able to stay as long as they need to.

The Czech Republic has activated its Migration Wave Readiness Plan, which will help refugees to apply for a special type of visa, through a simplified procedure, to stay in the country if necessary.

What is the UK doing for refugees?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could take in 200,000 Ukrainian refugees as the government extends its rules to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

British companies will also be able to sponsor a Ukrainian to enter and settle in the country. The British Home Office is expected to announce additional measures.

Until then, the government in London had said that Ukrainians could enter the country only if they had relatives who were already British citizens.

Under what have been called “temporary visa grants” announced on February 27, Ukrainians can apply for a free family migration visa if their British relative is:

a spouse or partner in civil union

a partner who is not married, but with whom the person has lived, in a relationship, for at least two years

father or mother, if the person living in Ukraine is under 18 years of age

a child (someone under the age of 18)

an adult relative for whom the person is a caretaker, with whom the person lives due to a health condition

As the British visa processing center in Kiev is currently closed, people have to apply for it in the city of Lviv and can also process it at centers in countries in the region.

The British government had been criticized by the Labor opposition and other politicians for not doing even more to help Ukrainian refugees. Parallel Interior Minister Yvette Cooper tweeted a call for the government to establish a broader “route to a safe place”.





In addition to Ukrainians, several foreigners living in the country are fleeing the Russian invasion. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

How many Ukrainians are dispersed internally?

The UN estimates that there are now at least 160,000 people in Ukraine who have fled the war and are dispersed within their own country.

The EU believes the number could grow to 7 million and that 18 million Ukrainians will be affected by the war.

“These are rough estimates,” said European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic. “The numbers are huge, and we have to prepare for this kind of emergency, which is of historic proportions.”

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says it is trying to help those dispersed internally, but the war is making traveling in Ukraine dangerous for aid workers. The UN said it was preparing to provide assistance in western Ukraine, where access is easier.





Hundreds of thousands have already been received at refugee centers in Eastern Europe. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

What are the rights of refugees in the EU?

The European Union is preparing to grant Ukrainians fleeing the war the right to stay and work in all 27 EU nations for up to three years, according to EU and French officials. They would also receive social assistance and access to housing, medical care and schools for children.

The measures follow the EU’s temporary refugee protection directive, created after the Balkan wars in the 1990s, but never used until today. The normal rules applied to refugees have been eliminated, allowing Ukrainians to stay wherever they want within the bloc.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.