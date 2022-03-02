How many hours do I need to play to beat Elden Ring?

It’s good to set aside a few dozen hours to face From Software’s adventure

Elden Ring hit stores on February 25th with the promise of being the biggest game ever created by From Software. Specialized in creating maps full of connections and secrets, the company invested for the first time in a open world that brings massive amounts of places to explorein which it is possible to spend dozens of hours.

However, who simply wants to see the end of the adventure you won’t need to dedicate dozens of days to it — although you’ll still need to set aside a good amount of space in your schedule. If many are still far from finishing the game, the site How Long to Beat is already being fed with contributions that show that you can get to the credits screen with 40 hours of gameplay.

The site also shows that the least that anyone put into getting to the end of Elden Ring was 20 hours and 45 minutes — mark that must have left out a lot of optional content. For those who want to make the most of what the game has to offer, you will need to invest between 50 and 69 hoursdepending on the abilities of each person.

From Software estimates average game time at 30 hours

The average time of 40 hours exceeds From Software’s own expectations. In January of this year, producer Yasuhiro Kitao estimated that it would take at least 30 hours of adventure to get to his credits. However, he assured that there are “a few dozen extra hours” of gameplay for those who want to take it easy and investigate every corner.

Among the factors that influence the duration of the game is the player’s skill and the way he decided to face challenges. Like other From Software games, Elden Ring offers the option to summon other players to face bosses, which makes the task of defeating them a little more realistic.



Even so, the game still remains a great challenge and forces the player to have to deal alone with various situations — that is, there is not necessarily an “easy mode”. The game is now available for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇAand publisher Bandai Namco is currently working on the first patch patches that promise to improve the performance of all its versions.

