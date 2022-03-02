How much does it cost to charter a large plane?

If flying in a private jet can be considered something for few, imagine chartering a large plane to travel exclusively. A common practice among soccer teams, which usually take players and coaching staff to disputes, this luxury can cost up to a few million reais, depending on the destination.

According to Cláudio Brandão, customer service manager at Pro Sky do Brasil, a company specialized in air charter, renting a large aircraft has several peculiarities in relation to smaller aircraft.

“The charter of a large aircraft is much more complex in relation to private jets, as the issue of the airport’s capacity to receive the aircraft comes in as well as the physical structure (there are airports that do not have the capacity to receive large aircraft) , as well as demand. There are airports that do not receive large aircraft charters due to the intense flow of regular flights”, says Brandão.

Along with that, there are also busier airports that operate with slots, which are special takeoff and landing permits. In them, it is only possible to land at certain authorized time intervals, which can restrict the time of travel.

costs

According to the executive, chartering a large aircraft involves several issues related to different values ​​of smaller aircraft.

“The costs involved in a charter [de aviões de grande porte] include the leasing of the aircraft, crew, handling services (ground service providers to support the airline), landing and takeoff authorizations and, if applicable, overnight stays at the airport, in addition to fuel, which is what most impacts in the total cost”, says Brandão.

These values ​​fluctuate, in addition to the route, according to the type of plane that will be used. It can be a widebody (wide-body models, with two aisles and which hold more passengers) or narrowbody (which have a narrower fuselage, generally with only one aisle for circulation between the seats).

See a simulation of charter values ​​for three routes:

Route: São Paulo – Doha (to watch the World Cup)

Airplane type: Widebody

Flight time: 1:30 pm

Option 1

Passengers: 294 people

Value: Between US$ 872 thousand and US$ 970 thousand (between R$ 4.5 million and R$ 5 million)

Option 2

Passengers: 404 people

Value: Between US$ 1.05 million and US$ 1.18 million (between R$ 5.4 million and R$ 6 million)

Route: Belo Horizonte – Jericoacoara

Airplane type: Narrowbody

Flight time: 2h50

Option 1

Passengers: 150 people

Value: Between US$ 85,200 and US$ 106,000 (between R$ 437,000 and R$ 544,000)

Option 2

Passengers: 180 people

Value: Between US$ 89,800 and US$ 107,000 (between R$ 460,000 and R$ 549,000)

Route: Porto Alegre – Santiago (Chile)

Airplane type: Narrowbody

Flight time: 2h35

Option 1

Passengers: 150 people

Value: Between US$ 85.9 thousand and US$ 106.8 thousand (between R$ 440 thousand and R$ 548 thousand)

Option 2

Passengers: 180 people

Value: Between US$ 90.5 thousand and US$ 107.5 thousand (between R$ 464 thousand and R$ 551 thousand)

Who seeks?

According to the executive of Pro Sky in Brazil, charters are very popular for events, incentive trips, band tours and sports teams.

“The great advantage is that a charter can cover a route not regularly offered by an airline, avoiding connections. The whole group flies on the same flight, which can even reduce expenses with accommodation, transfers, etc. more suitable times”, says Brandão.

The company, for example, provides a search tool on its website where it is possible to consult flights and make budgets.

Who will operate the flight?

Only airlines certified and authorized by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) can operate flights. Companies such as Pro Sky carry out the contracting of those that are available in the market and, also, of other issues involving the trip, doing all the contractual part with the customers.

“We at Pro Sky always offer the possibility of having a person from our company to accompany the operation on the day of the flight, which helps the customer in solving possible unforeseen events that may arise”, says Brandão.

Who can fly?

The rules for charter flights on large commercial aircraft are the same as for regular commercial aviation. Always before flights, it is necessary that the list with the names of passengers is sent to the airline, just like on a regular flight, according to the manager of Pro Sky.

This list, however, is not so rigid, with some flexibility to make changes to the names of passengers who will board that were not included in the previous documentation.

In addition, the rule of products allowed on board is the same as for all other planes, not being allowed to take any prohibited items just because the plane is “exclusive”.