WhatsApp is the most used messaging application by Brazilians and, therefore, it also ends up becoming one of the heaviest programs on many people’s smartphones. But, it is not always possible to delete all existing conversations in the messenger, as they contain important information or even dialogues with sentimental value.

Therefore, one of the options for users is to delete only received and sent media. In this tutorial, the Digital Look teaches you how to clean WhatsApp without having to delete conversations. And even better, without having to enter each of the application windows.

publicity

Read more:

How to clear WhatsApp without deleting conversations on iPhone:

Open WhatsApp and go to “Settings”.

Image: Reproduction

2. Click on “Storage and Data”.

Image: Reproduction

3. Tap “Manage Storage”.

Image: Reproduction

4. The app will show you how much space was used, the largest files to “Scan and Delete Items”, what was “Forwarded frequently” and which conversations take up the most space. So the user can decide what to keep and what can go to the trash, thus freeing up more space.

Image: Reproduction

How to clear the app without deleting conversations on Android:

Open WhatsApp and click on the three dots on the upper right side of the screen. From that menu, choose the “Settings” option.

Image: Reproduction

2. From then on, the procedures are very similar. Select the “Storage and Data” option.

Image: Reproduction

3. Here, once again click on “Manage Storage”.

4. Ready! The user will also see a page with information on used space, which items are heaviest, which are the most forwarded and the WhatsApp conversations that take up the most space in the application, to decide what to clean.

Image: Reproduction

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!