how to improve your weapon until it becomes a killer of gods

The only thing between you and death in Elden Ring is your weapon! The only way for her to keep saving your life, boss after boss, is to be constantly improved throughout the journey.

Understanding this whole system can be a little challenging even for veterans, so here’s everything you need to know to create a true god slayer.

Also check out our guides on:

Where to upgrade weapons in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

The first step in improving your weapon is getting a spot to do the hard work. At the beginning of the adventure this will be done in the Church of Elleh, which is right in front of the place where you start the adventure. This forge is simpler and only allows you to evolve your weapon in three levels.

From there, it is necessary to enlist the help of a qualified professional. There’s one waiting for you at Round table, the game’s hub. The blacksmith there can level up your weapons to the maximum level, as long as you have materials.

There is even a second blacksmith, who can also raise your arsenal to the maximum level: the War Advisor Iji. It is next to a Grace Landmark below the Caria Mansion in Liurnia.

Types of weapons and stones

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

There are several types of weapons and shields in the game, but they all fall into just one two lines of improvement: the regular and the special.

A normal weapon (most of the ones you find around) is improved by using Forge Stone conventional. This type of weapon will up to level 25changing the level of the stone needed to evolve every three levels.

Example: up to level three, your weapon will use Forge Stone [1] to be improved. From level four, you will use Forge Stone [2] and so on.

When you reach level 24, already with Forge Stone [9]she will need a resource called Elder Dragon Forge Stone, which puts her at level 25 as much as possible.

As she asks for more Forge Stones with each level, the simple way to decorate what you need is: your weapon will require 10 stones of a level to get to use a higher level stone.

At level one it will require a Forge Stone [1]at level two it will require four Forge Stones [1] and at level three it will require six Forge Stones [1]. Then start over with the next rarity stone for three more levels and so on until you reach 24 and demand the Elder Dragon.

On the other hand, special weapons, which are usually dropped by bosses or are well hidden, use the Dark Forge Stone. They only go up to level ten.

From level one to nine, its evolution requires only one Shadowforge Stone of the indicated level. From level nine to ten, it takes a Shadow Draconic Forge Stone.

ashes of war

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

As you may have noticed, weapons can have special abilities, used with L2 (on PlayStation) or LT (on Xbox). The Ashes of War are skills you can insert into conventional weapons to modify that special attack to one you enjoy more.

Special weapons already come with unique abilities that are considered powerful, so they cannot be traded for War Ashes.

War Ashes are earned during regular game progression and can be inserted into your weapons at any Mark of Grace you rest. There’s a menu just for that.

In addition to modifying the weapon’s ability, they allow the weapon to also change its Affinity.

affinities

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Each weapon has an affinity. When you find a weapon in the world, it is in the Default affinity. When finding different Sharpening Blades during the adventure, you unlock new possible affinities.

For example, there is a magic type affinity, for example, that will cause your weapon to deal magic damage in addition to conventional damage. Others can cause passive effects, such as poisoning. In the image, you can see various types of affinities available throughout Elden Ring.

However, it’s worth remembering that these affinities change your weapon’s Attribute Bonus. You know that part in your weapon description with a letter for some kind of attribute? Those are the bonuses.

If a weapon is rank B in strength, for example, that means its damage will scale greatly with your character’s strength attribute. The more strength he has, the more powerful this weapon will be. A weapon with an S rank in strength would give even more per point bonus to this attribute.

So, be aware that the chosen affinity doesn’t modify the bonus for an attribute you haven’t invested. This would lessen your damage.

How to get resources in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Like most things in Elden Ring, resources to upgrade weapons are gained through exploring the map.

The tip is to look for mines, which are special dungeons filled with Forge Stone. There is at least one of them in each region. If you want to find the one in Limgrave, for example, just click on our guide to essential places in the region.

There are also sellers who sell these stones. War Advisor Iji, mentioned above, sells Darkforge Stone up to level four, for example.

The best way to buy stones, however, is to deliver bells found in the adventure to the elderly twins, which are on the Round Table. If they find all the bells, they can sell Forge and Darkforge Stones up to level 9! But be warned that they are quite expensive.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol