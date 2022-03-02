I was diagnosed with chronic sinusitis, what care do I need to take? – 01/03/2022

The main care is to perform nasal lavage with saline solution several times a day. There are some device options on the market that help with this type of washing, which makes the process easier, but they are more expensive than the serum bottle. It is important never to do this procedure with pure water or with other substances such as teas and herbs.

If you don’t know how to wash, it’s very simple: in the bathroom, stand in front of the mirror and sink. Position your nose towards the drain and tilt your head slightly forward with your mouth open. Put the solution in a syringe without a needle and apply it to the nostrils, one at a time.

This important technique helps to eliminate impurities, such as excess mucus, which makes the nose less clogged. In addition, over time, this process also helps to reduce inflammation and swelling caused by rhinosinusitis.

In addition to nasal washing, other no less important care should be taken into account. Among the precautions are: keeping the environments airy and free from factors that can cause sinusitis, such as dust, pollen, etc.; avoid thermal shock (leaving a hot bath and entering a cold environment, for example); drink plenty of fluids; follow the guidelines for the use of medications prescribed by the doctor.

It is also important to avoid using topical decongestants. If you need to use them, follow the advice of your healthcare professional. Also avoid blowing your nose too much, as this can lead to discharge into the ear and cause acute otitis media. In addition, if you have symptoms such as swelling in the eyes, fever, pain in the face, it is important to immediately seek the help of an otolaryngologist.

It will be during the consultation that the health professional will be able to make a more accurate diagnosis and indicate an individualized treatment. Therapies can range from topical nasal medications, antibiotics and oral corticosteroids, to surgery as a last resort.

Chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammation of the lining of the nose and paranasal sinuses whose symptoms include nasal obstruction and secretion, loss of smell, sensation of pressure or facial pain, headache, cough, among others. These signs last for at least 12 weeks. In fact, this is the difference between a chronic problem and an acute one: the duration of symptoms.

