Ibovespa today: the stock market reaction after Carnival and with the advance of the war between Russia and Ukraine – LIVE

12:41 – NY stocks accelerate high after Powell’s speech

S&P 500: +1.20%;

Dow Jones: +1.25%;

Nasdaq: +0.67%

12:35 pm – Jerome Powell: Interest rate adjustment should be flexible, but could become more aggressive depending on inflation

The chairman of the Federal Reserve presents the semi-annual monetary policy report to lawmakers. In addition to stating that the impacts on the US economy are highly uncertain, Jerome Powell said that the US Central Bank will be flexible in the movement of higher interest rates in the coming months.

Powell also said he believes inflation will peak and cool down later this year. “But if it persists, we will be prepared to act more aggressively, with an increase of 50 basis points in some of the next encounters”, he said.

The Fed chairman stressed that inflation is well above target and reaffirmed that the job market is in a situation of extreme tightness.

“We need to distance ourselves from stimulus monetary policies,” said the Fed chairman.

12:15 pm – War between Russia and Ukraine completes a week; Oil hits US$ 112; Bitcoin recovers

12:11 – Fertilizer manufacturer Yara warns of possible food access crisis

The Norwegian Yara International today published an official note to declare extreme concern about the unfolding situation between Russia and Ukraine and to affirm opposition to Russian actions.

According to the note, the company is sourcing a considerable amount of essential raw materials from Russia, used for food production around the world, but that the unbalanced geopolitical conditions could cause the market to be subject to limitations.

Still according to the company, there are no short-term alternatives. “Although we can choose to postpone the consumption of most products and services, food is an essential good. One potential consequence is that only the most privileged part of the world’s population has access to sufficient food,” he wrote. (Estadão Content)

11:59 am – Nord Stream 2 pipeline company does not confirm bankruptcy filing

11:48 am – Gasoline drops 0.4% in February compared to January, but rises 33.28% in 1 year

In February, the price of a liter of gasoline dropped 0.4% compared to January. In the second month of the year, the national average reached R$6,880, while in January the average price was R$6,908. Despite the drop, the value is still 33.28% higher than that recorded in the same month of 2021, according to a survey carried out by ValeCard, a company specializing in fleet management solutions. (Estadão Content)

11:44 am – Biden predicts dark end for Putin in State of the Union address: “He has no idea what’s to come”

US President Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday night that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will pay dearly in the long term for the invasion of Ukraine, even if his military campaign is successful in the short term.

“While he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continued high price in the long run,” Biden said in his State of the Union address. Coming off the prepared text, Biden added, “He has no idea what’s in store for him.” come over”.

Biden spoke to the US Congress on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of European neighbor Ukraine, as Kiev is faced with an advancing Russian column of armored vehicles miles in length potentially preparing to take over the Ukrainian capital.

11:32 am – NY stock markets open higher

Dow Jones: +0.61%

S&P 500: +0.54%

Nasdaq: +0.20%

11:27 am – China will not adhere to sanctions against Russia, says banking regulator

11:23 am – US creates 475 thousand jobs in the private sector in February, shows ADP, above expectations; January data is revised upwards

11:20 am – World stock markets reverse their downward trend and start to operate higher, even with the advance of the war between Ukraine and Russia; ADRs soared in NY on holiday

The week starts today, from 1 pm, for Brazilian investors, after the closing of B3 (B3SA3) due to the Carnival weekend.

Among the indicators, the publication of the Focus bulletin is planned, starting at 2 pm. On the political front, discussions on tax reductions and fuel prices should continue to be highlighted, with possible news about PLP 11 (which deals with the freezing of regional ICMS) and PL 1472 (which deals with the fuel stabilization fund and taxes of export).

ADRs and oil

In this reopening, in the middle of Ash Wednesday, investors will be faced with the advance of ADRs (receipts for shares of companies listed on foreign exchanges and traded in the United States) of Brazilian companies.

This is mainly due to the escalation of the war in Ukraine, which has made commodity prices soar (even more).

Among the ADRs that appreciated the most were those of Vale (VALE3), which registered the highest accumulated increase, with gains of around 5.8%, followed by steel companies such as CSN (CSNA3) and Gerdau (GGBR4), also with gains, of about 3%, amid the surge in ore.

Petrobras’ assets (PETR3;PETR4) also recorded gains, of around 3%, amid the sharp rise in oil during the closed B3 period.

This morning, the price of a barrel of crude oil soared again, with WTI up 6.56% to $110.13 and Brent up 5.52% to $111.81.

11:17 am – Russia’s largest bank announces exit from the European market

11:15 am – See the performance of the markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.44%;

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.36%;

Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.31%.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.76%;

DAX (Germany), +0.01%

CAC 40 (France), +0.84%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.17%

Stoxx600: +0.30%

Closed markets:

Shanghai SE (China), -0.13%;

Nikkei (Japan), -1.68%;

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.84%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.16%

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 4.64% to 755.00 yuan, equivalent to US$119.51

