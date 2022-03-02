If Putin thinks he’s going to pull NATO back, he’s dead wrong, says Johnson

posted on 01/03/2022 13:33



(credit: Jessica Taylor/British Parliament/AFP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin “is very much mistaken” if he thinks the invasion of Ukraine will cause the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to pull back its borders in Eastern Europe. “Putin will have more NATO, not less,” the prime minister said during a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to Johnson, Putin “underestimated” the resilience of Ukrainian forces and the unity of the West in the response to the invasion. Both Johnson and Stoltenberg, however, reiterated that they do not intend to engage in military combat against Russia. “NATO is a defense alliance, we do not seek conflict,” said the secretary-general.

Stoltenberg said it was necessary to continue providing economic and military support to Ukraine, while putting pressure on the Russian economy with sanctions. Johnson made comments along the same lines. “Putin and his regime need to be isolated from the international community,” he said.

For Kallas, the Russian invasion shows that Putin has gone from an “autocrat to simply an aggressor”, while Ukraine has become an “enemy state” of the Kremlin, and therefore NATO must adopt a more defensive posture.