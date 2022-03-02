In Mexico, Lula guarantees that he will defeat ‘Bolsonaro’s anti-politics’ at the polls

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived this Tuesday 1st in Mexico where he has already given an interview to the local newspaper La Jornada. In the conversation, he guaranteed that the ‘antipolitics of Jair Bolsonaro’ will be defeated at the polls in October this year. Lula is in the country to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Brazil is being destroyed. People are impoverished. […] We have a government that doesn’t really govern, that focuses on lies and respects absolutely nothing. […] This disastrous government, which is a direct result of the anti-political feeling that the elites, with the help of the media sectors, planted in Brazil, will be defeated this year at the polls.”, assured Lula.

In the interview, PT defined the Bolsonarist anti-politics as a movement of Brazilian elites supported by sectors of the conservative media.

“Anti-politics was the response of the elites that never accepted governments that acted independently and for the poorest. The idea that the children of the poor could enter universities, thanks to affirmative action programs and financial support, was never accepted by the elites,” he explained.

The former president also repeated statements he has made in Brazil regarding a possible new term. If the results of the electoral polls are confirmed, Lula will be taken to power for the third time. About this, the former president says that he has an obligation to ‘do more than he has already done’. Before that, however, Lula says that he will need to confirm himself as a candidate, which will be done on his return to Brazil.

Upon his arrival in Mexico, Lula was received by the country’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard. On Wednesday 2, he will meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Accompanying Lula on the trip to the president of the Workers’ Party, Gleisi Hoffmann, former ministers Celso Amorim and Aloizio Mercadante, who is president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, and senator Humberto Costa.