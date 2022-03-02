In the war between Russia and Ukraine, which side is bitcoin helping?

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, many are eyeing how the cryptocurrency market will be utilized or adapt to the whole situation. We are seeing cryptocurrencies being used in different ways, with support for both Russia and Ukraine.

Recently the website Vox explored the dynamics of cryptocurrencies in the midst of this situation and how they can be used by all sides and how this is a reality that we need to get used to.

The website highlights that the cryptocurrency market is still open to debate regarding its effectiveness as a tool for people who are in need of help, stating that it takes a certain sophisticated knowledge of technology to be able to take advantage of this type of help.

Vox quoted an expert from the Norwegian Council of Refugees, Giulio Coppi, who believes there is no room for disruptive ideas when people’s lives are at risk.

“This is not the time for disruptive things. People’s lives are already broken enough.” said Giulio.

But in practice, how is the crypto market being used by this conflict?

Ukrainians are using cryptocurrencies

At the moment, some Ukrainians are escaping the country using cryptocurrencies, converting the amounts into cash again once they reach their destinations.

The website also highlights that with Ukraine’s economy collapsing, many others are using cryptocurrencies to build a store of value for their assets and to help overcome the situation in the near future.

Recently, the Central Bank of Ukraine even suspended all electronic money transfers (PayPal, Venmo, etc.) and limited ATM withdrawals in banks.

This event saw cryptocurrency exchanges in Ukraine experience a huge increase in trading volume, with Kuna, one of the most popular in the country, reaching one of the highest volumes since the beginning of 2021.

“In Ukraine you can currently download an open source Bitcoin wallet – totally without connection to your identity – and you can generate addresses via a QR code or alphanumeric. You can send it to me and I can send you $1,000 and the transfer happens in minutes,” said Alex Gladstein, an executive at the Human Rights Foundation.

For Alex Gladstein, this makes Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies an important humanitarian tool.

“The fact that it can’t be frozen, the fact that it can’t be censored and the fact that it doesn’t need an ID to be used is very, very important. And that’s why Bitcoin is such an important humanitarian tool.

Russia can also use cryptocurrencies

One of the main actions taken against Russia was the financial sanctions that ended up causing the Russian ruble to plummet, probably starting a period of financial crisis for all residents of the country.

However, these sanctions can be circumvented with the use of cryptocurrencies by the government itself.

In short, Bitcoin could be used to evade sanctions, which certainly shows another usefulness of the digital currency.

But it is worth mentioning that, both the Ukrainian and Russian people are the real victims of this greed and ego-fueled conflict, both peoples can use bitcoin to escape the political insanity that surrounds the whole situation.

And with that, Bitcoin is indeed an important humanitarian tool, for anyone.

Bitcoin is not on anyone’s side, it can be used by anyone.